Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Mexico deadline for 2020 F1 line-up "a mistake"

shares
comments
Marko: Mexico deadline for 2020 F1 line-up "a mistake"
By:
Co-author: Christian Nimmervoll
Oct 30, 2019, 5:17 PM

Red Bull says it is now in no rush to decide who will partner Max Verstappen next year, after admitting calendar confusion prompted it to say a call would be made after the Mexican GP.

Last month, Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko said a decision on which of its drivers would take the second Red Bull seat in 2020 would be made after this year's Mexico race.

But with that event having now passed, Marko has confessed that his original date target was an error because he had not realised at the time that its slot in the calendar had been switched around with the United States.

"It was a mistake of mine to say that," Marko told Motorsport.com. "I had in mind that Mexico would take place after the USA. Actually, it's the other way around.

"But in the meantime, we have confirmed that all three drivers will stay in our teams. Max's situation is clear anyway. Now we're in no hurry for when we decide who will drive in which team."

Read Also:

Favourite for the place alongside Verstappen is Alex Albon, who has impressed during his step up from Toro Rosso since the Belgian Grand Prix.

With Albon having outscored his Dutch teammate since the summer break, Marko says that the Thai driver's pace since the Japanese GP has been up there too, which makes him a good candidate to stay.

Asked about Verstappen pushing for a fast teammate, Marko said: "He [Max] is a strong driver. He can afford to have a strong driver next to him. But Albon has shown since Suzuka that he can be almost as fast as Max."

Marko is also clear that Red Bull will not be looking outside its current tally of drivers for seats at its two teams, with Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly therefore likely to stay at Toro Rosso.

"[It's] only the three. That's what we always said. All these drivers have contracts with Red Bull Racing, with the clause that Red Bull Racing can decide where they drive."

Next article
Carey: No concerns F1 teams overspend ahead of cost cap

Previous article

Carey: No concerns F1 teams overspend ahead of cost cap

Next article

Opinion: How senior citizens owned F1 over Miami track plan

Opinion: How senior citizens owned F1 over Miami track plan
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains Hamilton hybrid derate, causing radio outburst

2
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

3
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

4
TCR Australia

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda

5
MotoGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.