Audi highlights “importance of efficiency” in next-generation F1 engines
Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Mattia Binotto reiterates Audi's desire for efficient power units in 2030 as the brand aims to keep turbocharging as part of the next Formula 1 ruleset
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Audi Formula 1 chief Mattia Binotto says the German brand wants the series' future engine formula to remain "highly efficient" amid talk of ditching turbos.
F1 and its governing body the FIA are starting to lay down plans for the future power unit regulations for 2031. There is a broad consensus among the six power unit manufacturers over the principle to move to cheaper and simpler V8 engines with a smaller electric component, running on advanced sustainable fuels.
The stakeholders still have to sit down to discuss the finer details of the new engine configuration, with Audi known to be holding out for turbocharging to remain part of the new formula.
Audi uses turbocharging across a wide range of its road cars, with its recently revealed Audi Nuvolari concept car's twin-turbo V8 engine a hint of its vision for F1's future engine formula.
Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Audi F1 CEO Binotto says efficiency remains at the heart of what the German brand wants to see in F1.
"Audi has always supported the importance of efficiency," Binotto said. "The technology that allows for highly efficient engines is the same one that is then applied to road cars. When we talk about efficiency, we're talking about fuel consumption, emissions, and technology transfer between motorsport and series production.
"The real challenge will be understanding how to design a Formula 1 engine that remains highly efficient but, at the same time, is less complex, lighter, and affordable. This is what we will have to address."
Audi CEO Gernot Dollner with Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto
Photo by: Motorsport Images
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is keen to bring the new power unit rules forward by one year to 2030, and floated the idea of offering a white label third-party power unit to independent teams to end team independence concerns.
Having a Cosworth-like off-the-shelf option would also give F1 and the FIA more leverage as they deal with the whims of the car industry, which has led to a complex engine formula for 2026 that has gone through a difficult start.
The FIA could unilaterally decide to impose the new power unit formula, including a customer team ban, from 2031 if it wanted to. But it would run a huge risk of alienating and driving away the OEMs it has tried so hard to attract in recent years, so it will likely try and find a broader consensus.
From Audi's perspective, Binotto is hopeful the sport can find a solution that isn't just a compromise. "I think the FIA, as the regulatory body, is rightly called upon to lead this discussion," he added. "Formula 1 needs the manufacturers, just as the manufacturers need Formula 1.
"In the end, as has always been the case, we'll have to find a solution that isn't simply a compromise, but the best possible one for everyone."
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