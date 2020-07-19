Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
01 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
130 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

McLaren: Hungary qualifying "more realistic" of current pace

shares
comments
McLaren: Hungary qualifying "more realistic" of current pace
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 11:42 AM

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz believe the team’s Hungary qualifying performance is a more realistic showing of its current pace in the Formula 1 midfield fight.

Norris currently sits third in the drivers’ championship, aided by his first podium finish at the season-opener in Austria before a late charge to fifth last weekend at the Styrian Grand Prix.

But after leading the midfield in each of the first two races, McLaren slumped to eighth and ninth in qualifying on Saturday in Hungary, with Norris believing it acted as a more representative showing of its current pace.

“We did a very good job in the first two weekends, and we outscored a lot of quicker cars, but I think today was more realistically where we should have been,” Norris said after qualifying eighth.

“I’m happy to be as close as I was to a couple of the cars ahead of us, but I think this was where we expect to be, unlike the first two weekends.

“It’s not a shock. I don’t think I’m disappointed in any way, I don’t think my lap would have put me a load of positions up or anything. For once, I’m kind of happy that I’m P8.”

Sainz qualified a career-best third last time out in Austria, but explained that the high-downforce nature of the Hungaroring had exposed some of the weaknesses in the McLaren MCL35 car as he dropped to ninth on the grid.

“It’s representative of where we are on a high-downforce track,” Sainz said.

“[With] the peak downforce of our car and the grip of our car on a circuit like Hungary, I think we’ve been a bit more exposed than in Austria where there was more of an efficiency track in terms of trading high-speed balance with the straight-line speed.

“So definitely [on] a high downforce track, we have some work to do.”

Read Also:

McLaren has been leapfrogged in the pecking order by Racing Point and Ferrari, which locked out the second and third rows of the grid respectively. 

But Norris said McLaren was not surprised to lose ground on both of those teams.

“it’s not as good as Austria, but we were never really expecting to be as good,” Norris said.

“We knew Ferrari was going to make a decent jump coming to this track, so I’m not too disappointed. It gives us a chance to find out a bit more of our weaknesses, instead of thinking how good we were over the last two weekends.

“It’s given us a chance to see where we still really need to improve compared to other teams. Compared to some, we’ve made good improvements, compared to last year. That’s the main positive.

“It was a positive compared to where we started the weekend. I think we weren’t the happiest as a pairing of Carlos and myself with the car, and I think we made some good changes overnight and into today.

“We were happy to get into Q3 and do what we did.”

Next article
Mercedes drivers surprised by gap to Red Bull in Hungary

Previous article

Mercedes drivers surprised by gap to Red Bull in Hungary

Trending Today

Verstappen tells Russell to focus on his own car
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen tells Russell to focus on his own car

Crutchlow ruled out of Jerez MotoGP after warm-up crash
MotoGP / MotoGP
53m

Crutchlow ruled out of Jerez MotoGP after warm-up crash

Ricciardo “frustrated” after FIA reviews Stroll decision
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo “frustrated” after FIA reviews Stroll decision

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020
Video Inside
MotoGP / MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020

Red Bull still in the dark on Hungary balance issues - Verstappen
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Red Bull still in the dark on Hungary balance issues - Verstappen

Binotto engine claims "another bullshit story", slams Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Binotto engine claims "another bullshit story", slams Wolff

Shoulder fracture puts Rins in doubt for Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP / MotoGP

Shoulder fracture puts Rins in doubt for Jerez MotoGP race

Latest news

McLaren: Hungary qualifying "more realistic" of current pace
Formula 1 / Formula 1
11m

McLaren: Hungary qualifying "more realistic" of current pace

Mercedes drivers surprised by gap to Red Bull in Hungary
Formula 1 / Formula 1
52m

Mercedes drivers surprised by gap to Red Bull in Hungary

Red Bull still in the dark on Hungary balance issues - Verstappen
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Red Bull still in the dark on Hungary balance issues - Verstappen

Racing Point faster than Mercedes in some corners - Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Racing Point faster than Mercedes in some corners - Wolff

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Teams McLaren Shop Now , Racing Point
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen tells Russell to focus on his own car

2
MotoGP

Crutchlow ruled out of Jerez MotoGP after warm-up crash

53m
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo “frustrated” after FIA reviews Stroll decision

4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

5
MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Latest news

McLaren: Hungary qualifying "more realistic" of current pace
Formula 1

McLaren: Hungary qualifying "more realistic" of current pace

Mercedes drivers surprised by gap to Red Bull in Hungary
Formula 1

Mercedes drivers surprised by gap to Red Bull in Hungary

Red Bull still in the dark on Hungary balance issues - Verstappen
Formula 1

Red Bull still in the dark on Hungary balance issues - Verstappen

Racing Point faster than Mercedes in some corners - Wolff
Formula 1

Racing Point faster than Mercedes in some corners - Wolff

F1 technical update: Ferrari’s recovery push hindered by tokens
Formula 1

F1 technical update: Ferrari’s recovery push hindered by tokens

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.