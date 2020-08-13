Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

New McLaren F1 wind tunnel plans running one year behind

shares
comments
New McLaren F1 wind tunnel plans running one year behind
By:
Aug 13, 2020, 12:32 PM

McLaren Formula 1 technical director James Key says plans for the team’s new wind tunnel are running a year later than planned due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McLaren announced last year that it was planning to upgrade its facilities at its Woking base and construct a new wind tunnel after receiving approval from the company’s board.

McLaren has used Toyota’s wind tunnel at Cologne in recent years, but was eager to get its own facility updated and in place by 2021.

This push was instigated by team principal Andreas Seidl following his arrival from Porsche, who identified an in-house wind tunnel as a key area that would help improve car development and performance.

However, the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led to all of its major projects to be put on hold, including construction of the wind tunnel.

Key explained that although plans have been left around one year behind their original forecast, the delay of the 2021 regulations until 2022 means the timing of aiding development for the next car cycle has remained more or less the same.

“These various CapEx [capital expenditure] projects are gradually beginning to crank up again slowly,” Key explained.

“We're coming off the back of quite a significant situation around the world, so that's knocked all of those projects back.

“I think to the original plan, we would have had our tunnel the middle of next year, so we would have missed the ’21 car’s development period, but then would have kicked in for 22, so the second year.

“I guess you could say that would be a similar timing now in that respect.

“But we will miss out on that a little bit of extra technology that you get with a brand new facility. So from an engineering point of view, it’s a little bit of a shame.

“But I think in terms of alignment with regs, it's probably about a year late.”

Read Also:

McLaren has already announced it will cut around 1,200 jobs from its entire group, with around 70 of those being accounted for in the F1 team.

The company arranged a loan with the National Bank of Bahrain in June in a push for extra financing, but said at the start of the month that the “bad news is behind us”.

Related video

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban

Previous article

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

Why Mercedes gets uncomfortable when the pressure goes up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Mercedes gets uncomfortable when the pressure goes up

Latest news

New McLaren F1 wind tunnel plans running one year behind
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

New McLaren F1 wind tunnel plans running one year behind

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban

FIA clamps down on corner cutting ahead of Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

FIA clamps down on corner cutting ahead of Spanish GP

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue

2
Formula 1

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP

3h
3
Formula 1

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

4
Formula 1

Why Mercedes gets uncomfortable when the pressure goes up

Latest videos

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief 07:41
Formula 1

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

Latest news

New McLaren F1 wind tunnel plans running one year behind
Formula 1

New McLaren F1 wind tunnel plans running one year behind

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban
Formula 1

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban

FIA clamps down on corner cutting ahead of Spanish GP
Formula 1

FIA clamps down on corner cutting ahead of Spanish GP

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP
Formula 1

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP

Why TV made Senna's qualifying laps look so fast
Formula 1

Why TV made Senna's qualifying laps look so fast

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.