Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

shares
comments
Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback
By:

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff acknowledged the FIA's ban on engine mode changes hindered both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas' fightback drives at the Italian Grand Prix.

Italy marked the first grand prix since the FIA issued a technical directive banning engine mode setting changes in qualifying and the race, forcing drivers to remain in the same power setting throughout the weekend.

The ruling had zero impact on Mercedes' qualifying pace as it romped to a front row lock-out, but hit hard in the race when both Hamilton and Bottas suffered setbacks.

A poor start followed by some car-related struggles meant Bottas could only finish fifth, while early leader Hamilton fought back to seventh after receiving a stop/go penalty that dropped him to the rear of the pack.

Whereas both drivers could have previously turned up their engines at select moments to try overtakes, they were forced to remain in the same setting throughout, hindering their fightback.

"We always said that, you create one power mode for the whole race means that you haven't got the extra spice to overtake," Wolff said.

"You haven't got the extra modes that you may decide or not to deploy in the race to overtake, and that is valid for all the small teams as for the big teams.

"I think that the race is a consequence of that decision."

Read Also:

Wolff praised Hamilton for his "really good" recovery drive despite the engine mode technical directive after the six-time world champion fought back from 17th to seventh.

"It is difficult to overtake in Monza, because with this TD on engine modes, you can't just turn it up for the overtakes and you can't turn it up either to defend," Wolff said.

"Even more the drive is very good to recover to P7. But obviously it's a lost race for him and the team, and this sentiment prevails."

Hamilton said that the ruling would lead to a general lack of overtaking at races, similar to what was seen at Monza.

"It's worse for racing in the sense that in the past you could move between modes and you had to manage the small amount of strong race engine mode, because you only have a certain quota," he said.

"It was more fun to have to manage with that and manage the power and utilise it for overtaking.

"That's probably why you see less overtaking than perhaps in the past."

Bottas reported an issue on his car in the opening stages of the race that meant he struggled through right-hand corners, leaving him unable to get close to cars ahead.

The Finn crossed the line fifth after spending the second half of the race stuck behind Lando Norris, but said the engine mode change ban played a role in stunting his fightback.

"It could be slightly part of the new regulations that everyone is just running constant mode in terms of trying to save and attack, so maybe there's less overtaking because of that," Bottas said.

"But even in Monza, the DRS effect is quite a bit smaller because the wing is smaller, and you have less drag anyway.

"For me the core issue was trying to get close to the cars, enough to try and overtake and get like a massive tow. But it definitely felt pretty impossible to overtake any car that I was battling."

Related video

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

Previous article

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent

Nakagami feels growing Honda support after best finish
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami feels growing Honda support after best finish

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How low can you go? Skinny Monza F1 wings explained

How do you solve a problem like Ferrari? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How do you solve a problem like Ferrari?

Latest news

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza

Why Monza marked a McLaren resurgence Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Monza marked a McLaren resurgence

Trending

1
WRC

Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round

2
MotoGP

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent

3
MotoGP

Nakagami feels growing Honda support after best finish

4
Formula 1

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

5
Formula 1

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

53m

Latest news

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback
Formula 1

Wolff says lack of engine modes hindered Monza fightback

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal
Formula 1

Williams names Roberts as acting team principal

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza
Formula 1

Ricciardo surprised by Bottas' lack of pace at Monza

Why Monza marked a McLaren resurgence
Formula 1

Why Monza marked a McLaren resurgence

Williams CEO O’Driscoll announces retirement
Formula 1

Williams CEO O’Driscoll announces retirement

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos 03:05
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP best photos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.