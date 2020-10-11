Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Race in
00 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Breaking news

F1 drivers face step into the "unknown" in Eifel GP

shares
comments
F1 drivers face step into the "unknown" in Eifel GP
By:

Formula 1 drivers and teams face a jump into the "unknown" in the Eifel Grand Prix, with cold temperatures and a lack of running leaving everyone unsure of how tyres will perform.

With Friday’s action at the Nurburgring having been abandoned because of poor weather, F1 drivers have only had one hour of practice to prepare for the event.

That has left them without the normal long run data they get on a regular weekend, with the situation further complicated by how tricky the tyres can be to manage in the cold.

Pole position man Valtteri Bottas reckoned there were far more uncertainties for everyone heading into the race than there are normally.

“I think there are many unknowns for every team with their lack of running,” he said. “There’s not much data, apart from winter testing in these kind of temperatures. So I think when you’re going to have to change the compound during the race from soft, it’s going to be unknown how it handles.”

Renault’s Esteban Ocon was one driver who is going into the race having not done a single lap on the medium compound tyre that needs to be used at some point.

“I think we're jumping a bit in to the unknown,” he said. “Unfortunately we did run only the soft tyres on my side, so I don't really know what to expect in terms of when we're going to change compound and how the car is going to behave. But the struggle is going to be for everyone.”

Read Also:

The cold temperatures that have greeted teams has made it harder for drivers to get the tyres working consistently, and there is an increased chance of graining which could trigger understeer that will hamper a driver's progress.

World championship leader Lewis Hamilton said: “I think the usual effects from the track getting colder is the wear usually. The front tyres usually suffer a little bit more, and we generally have a little bit more understeer potentially.

“If there are safety cars, restarting our tyres is going to be a struggle that’s for sure. But we’re all in the same boat. I don’t really know how far the tyres will go but obviously when it gets a bit colder, generally you can go a little bit further as they work in a slightly different range.”

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies said that the cold weather and lack of understanding of the tyres meant the race was unlikely to pan out in a straightforward fashion.

Asked how much of a step into the unknown it was, he said: “In fairness it’s a huge one. I think if somebody could draw the relative race pace now, he would be very, very talented. I don’t think it will be an exact reflection of qualifying at all.

“I think there will be surprises because we didn’t have that chance to do the long runs. So that, plus the fact that the tyre life and performance is an unknown will make a good challenge in terms of how fast teams will be able to read the race in the opening laps and to adapt to whatever is going to be thrown at us.

“I think we will give a good race for you guys and it’s probably good fun for everybody to get a bit less perfection.”

Related video

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan

Previous article

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan

Next article

F1 needs thinktank to look at options like hydrogen - Renault

F1 needs thinktank to look at options like hydrogen - Renault
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens

Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Podcast: Analysing the impact of Petrucci's 2021 KTM move
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: Analysing the impact of Petrucci's 2021 KTM move

Vettel on Ferrari failure: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel on Ferrari failure: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked'

F1 drivers face step into the "unknown" in Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers face step into the "unknown" in Eifel GP

Latest news

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens

F1 needs thinktank to look at options like hydrogen - Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 needs thinktank to look at options like hydrogen - Renault

F1 drivers face step into the "unknown" in Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers face step into the "unknown" in Eifel GP

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

2
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens

18m
3
MotoGP

Podcast: Analysing the impact of Petrucci's 2021 KTM move

4
Formula 1

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

5
Formula 1

Update package puts Red Bull ‘a lot closer’ to Mercedes

2h

Latest news

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens

F1 needs thinktank to look at options like hydrogen - Renault
Formula 1

F1 needs thinktank to look at options like hydrogen - Renault

F1 drivers face step into the "unknown" in Eifel GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers face step into the "unknown" in Eifel GP

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan
Formula 1

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package
Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.