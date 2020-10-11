Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan

shares
comments
Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan
By:

Sebastien Buemi is officially on reserve duty for the AlphaTauri and Red Bull Formula 1 teams after Sergio Sette Camara was able to enter Japan to race in Super Formula.

Ex-Formula 2 racer Sette Camara has been the reserve for the two Red Bull-owned teams this season, and has been present at races.

The Brazilian was supposed to be combining the reserve role with a Super Formula programme, but COVID-19 travel restrictions meant that he missed the first two races of the delayed season.

He was replaced at the B-Max team by Teppei Natori at Motegi, and by Mitsunori Takaboshi at Okayama, although the former didn’t actually start the race.

However, the Brazilian has now been able to get into Japan, and thus will be able to compete in the third round of the Super Formula season at Sugo next weekend.

He posted on Twitter: “Good luck, guys! Today I will not be able to be at the Eifel GP with AlphaTauri, but I send my support here. I finally managed to come to Japan and I'll race [in] Super Formula next weekend! I'll tell you more soon.”

Mitsunori Takaboshi, B-Max Racing

Mitsunori Takaboshi, B-Max Racing

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

The rest of the Super Formula season has two direct clashes with F1, with the Autopolis round on November 15 overlapping with the Turkish GP, and the twin Suzuka events on December 5/6 with the second Bahrain F1 race.

However, with ongoing quarantine rules in Europe, Sette Camara looks set to remain in Japan, which means that Buemi will be on Red Bull duty for the rest of the year.

The Swiss driver, who is entitled to a Super Licence as FIA World Endurance champion, has long been part of Red Bull’s back-up plans, although Sette Camara had priority this season.

He last raced in F1 with the then-Toro Rosso team in 2011. However he has remained up to speed with current machinery with extensive running in the Red Bull simulator, as well as combining racing programmes in Formula E and the WEC.

The plan is that should one of the RBR drivers be indisposed, either Pierre Gasly or Daniil Kvyat will step up, and the reserve would then take the vacated seat at the Faenza outfit.

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package

Previous article

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package

Next article

F1 drivers face step into the "unknown" in Eifel GP

F1 drivers face step into the "unknown" in Eifel GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Super Formula
Drivers Sébastien Buemi , Sergio Sette Camara
Teams Red Bull Racing , AlphaTauri
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Bautista: Honda WSBK effort feels like MotoGP team
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista: Honda WSBK effort feels like MotoGP team

Rally New Zealand: Subaru preview
WRC WRC / News

Rally New Zealand: Subaru preview

Triple Eight decides against F1-style steering wheel
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight decides against F1-style steering wheel

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske: No decisions yet on McLaughlin or Supercars future

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Petrucci would be "competitive right away" in WSBK
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petrucci would be "competitive right away" in WSBK

Latest news

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens

F1 needs thinktank to look at options like hydrogen - Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 needs thinktank to look at options like hydrogen - Renault

F1 drivers face step into the "unknown" in Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers face step into the "unknown" in Eifel GP

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens

33m
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

3
World Superbike

Bautista: Honda WSBK effort feels like MotoGP team

4
WRC

Rally New Zealand: Subaru preview

5
Supercars

Triple Eight decides against F1-style steering wheel

Latest news

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Eifel GP as it happens

F1 needs thinktank to look at options like hydrogen - Renault
Formula 1

F1 needs thinktank to look at options like hydrogen - Renault

F1 drivers face step into the "unknown" in Eifel GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers face step into the "unknown" in Eifel GP

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan
Formula 1

Buemi on Red Bull duty as Sette Camara makes it to Japan

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package
Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren had to push on with new F1 aero package

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.