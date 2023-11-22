Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

Ocon explains why he didn’t follow ‘hold position’ F1 team order

Esteban Ocon has explained how a misheard radio message was behind him appearing to ignore a ‘hold position’ request from his Alpine team in Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

The Frenchman pulled off an impressive charge from 16th on the grid in Las Vegas to finish fourth on Saturday in what was one of his best race performances of the year. 

But it was not without some intrigue after television footage showed him making an overtake on Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly just moments after he had received a radio message from the pitwall telling him to ‘hold position.’ 

While Ocon has been known to be pretty ruthless in battling team-mates in the past, he has revealed that this situation was nothing to do with trying to get one up on Gasly. Instead, it was explained through him not properly hearing what had been said to him on the radio. 

Speaking to Sky about what happened, Ocon said: “I think Pierre was on older tyres at the time and I got told 'hold position.’ 

“But at the time, I didn't know it was 'hold position'. The only thing I heard was ‘position’ because I was basically making the move while I got told.  

“Obviously if the team had asked for me to give back the position, I would have done so straight away.”  

Ocon explained how his feelings after a brilliant push through the field to finish fourth was in complete contrast to the despair he felt after qualifying. 

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

“It’s crazy emotions,” he said. “I was probably at the lowest point of the season [after qualifying]. Very, very disappointed.  

“It's been six races, I would say since Singapore, where we didn't seem to catch very much of a break. We had all sorts of incidents and tricky races. But we never stopped believing that we were doing a good job as a team and things were going to come. But it took a while to come.” 

While Ocon enjoyed one of his best races of the year, team-mate Gasly had a more frustrating time as he fell down the order from fourth on the grid to finish 11th. 

He said his afternoon was derailed by graining on the hard tyre, which he found himself unable to manage. 

“There were quite a few things that were going on, but I think the main thing was just that after five or six laps, I grained the hard tyre,” he said. 

“From there on it just never recovered and it was just a very painful long last 25 laps from there on. 

“It’s obviously frustrating because the start was great. I started in the right train behind George [Russell] and Charles [Leclerc]. I knew there was a big opportunity on the table, but after, on that hard tyre, it was just pretty much a nightmare.”

Quotes from Mandy Curi and Adam Cooper

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale
Next article Drivers call for F1's Las Vegas race to move away from Abu Dhabi finale
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes not expecting Antonelli to be “killing it” in F2 next year

Mercedes not expecting Antonelli to be “killing it” in F2 next year

Formula 1

Mercedes not expecting Antonelli to be “killing it” in F2 next year Mercedes not expecting Antonelli to be “killing it” in F2 next year

Stella: F1 drivers “taken to the limit” by Las Vegas show elements

Stella: F1 drivers “taken to the limit” by Las Vegas show elements

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Stella: F1 drivers “taken to the limit” by Las Vegas show elements Stella: F1 drivers “taken to the limit” by Las Vegas show elements

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Esteban Ocon
More from
Esteban Ocon
Ocon explains "crazy" Verstappen incident during Vegas F1 qualifying

Ocon explains "crazy" Verstappen incident during Vegas F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Ocon explains "crazy" Verstappen incident during Vegas F1 qualifying Ocon explains "crazy" Verstappen incident during Vegas F1 qualifying

Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team

Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Alpine
More from
Alpine
Alpine abandons F1 engine equalisation push

Alpine abandons F1 engine equalisation push

Formula 1

Alpine abandons F1 engine equalisation push Alpine abandons F1 engine equalisation push

Alpine names Mick Schumacher in 2024 WEC Hypercar line-up

Alpine names Mick Schumacher in 2024 WEC Hypercar line-up

WEC

Alpine names Mick Schumacher in 2024 WEC Hypercar line-up Alpine names Mick Schumacher in 2024 WEC Hypercar line-up

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Latest news

How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia

How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia

MGP MotoGP

How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia

Red Bull junior Iwasa gets 2024 Mugen Super Formula seat

Red Bull junior Iwasa gets 2024 Mugen Super Formula seat

SF Super Formula

Red Bull junior Iwasa gets 2024 Mugen Super Formula seat Red Bull junior Iwasa gets 2024 Mugen Super Formula seat

Nojiri unsure which overseas category would excite him

Nojiri unsure which overseas category would excite him

SF Super Formula

Nojiri unsure which overseas category would excite him Nojiri unsure which overseas category would excite him

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better

Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The signs that show Leclerc really was set to beat Red Bull in Vegas

The signs that show Leclerc really was set to beat Red Bull in Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The signs that show Leclerc really was set to beat Red Bull in Vegas The signs that show Leclerc really was set to beat Red Bull in Vegas

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe