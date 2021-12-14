Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi November testing News

O’Ward revels in "addictive" first Formula 1 test with McLaren

By:

Pato O’Ward found his first experience of Formula 1 to be “addictive” after his test outing with McLaren in Abu Dhabi, calling the car “crazy and insane times 10”.

O’Ward revels in "addictive" first Formula 1 test with McLaren

O’Ward was handed an outing in McLaren’s MCL35M on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi as a prize for scoring his first IndyCar race win earlier this year for the sister Arrow McLaren SP squad. O’Ward won a bet with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown by scoring his first victory for the team in Texas, and finished the season third in the overall standings.

The Mexican driver finished the test day fourth-fastest, completing 92 laps, and was blown away by the capabilities of F1 machinery.

“I’m at a loss for words about today,” O’Ward said. “The experience and the opportunity is rare, once in a lifetime.

“But man, wow! Like, wow, these cars are ridiculous. I was expecting crazy and insane, and this is crazy and insane times 10.

“I thought the IndyCar was fast, and my eyes, I mean, it was just crazy. I don’t know what else to say.

“Since the first lap, as soon as I went out, I felt the power and the grip, the braking. The thing does whatever you want it to.

“What a great experience, and just what a car!”

Patricio O'Ward, McLaren

Patricio O'Ward, McLaren

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

O’Ward led the morning session, but was only able to improve his best lap time by six tenths of a second in the afternoon. He admitted he was “a bit annoyed” for not maximising his qualifying simulation runs, but said his neck was struggling with the G-forces towards the end of the day.

“At the end of the day, another part where I think I probably didn’t get everything together on one lap is because I was about to lose my head,” O’Ward said.

“Man, my neck is destroyed. In the morning I got to a good point, but I did some race running before I got some quali runs in the end, and as soon as I put those softs on and went through the fast corners, my head was about to just

“The issue was for me, and I know where I lost some time, is in corners where you’re limited by your neck strength, which I knew was going to be a problem, at least at the end of the day.

“Because this is completely different, it’s nuts compared to anything else that is available to drive out there. My last few laps, I was looking down with my eyes, trying to see where I was going.”

Read Also:

O’Ward added that he found the test running “addictive” and that it was the “best experience I’ve ever had in a race car in my life”. 

“I don’t think anything has come close to it,” O’Ward said.

“In terms of driving and feeling what it’s capable of, and feeling its limits, nothing comes close to this. The feeling an Indycar gives you is crazy. But you get into this, and just the way it's able to do everything so fast and everything is so compressed, it’s like a video game. It’s unreal.

“But I have to say, to extract the last bit of it for sure, it takes a bit more commitment to the car. I for sure didn’t get to the limit of it in certain areas. I did in others, but in other areas.

“It’s normal, it’ll take time to know what it’s capable of, to really get it there and not go over the limit. I didn’t want to just go, ‘I've got big balls, I’m going to send it!’ and end up in the wall.”

shares
comments

Related video

The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale
Previous article

The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
De Vries fastest on first day of post-season Abu Dhabi F1 test Abu Dhabi November testing
Formula 1

De Vries fastest on first day of post-season Abu Dhabi F1 test

Bottas left with "mixed emotions" after final F1 race with Mercedes
Formula 1

Bottas left with "mixed emotions" after final F1 race with Mercedes

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Saudi Arabia GP Prime
Formula 1

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

Patricio O'Ward More from
Patricio O'Ward
O’Ward: Title fight will “get even tighter than it is now” Road America
Video Inside
IndyCar

O’Ward: Title fight will “get even tighter than it is now”

O’Ward dedicates Detroit win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh Detroit
IndyCar

O’Ward dedicates Detroit win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

McLaren More from
McLaren
Norris "a bit nervous" about F1 start behind Verstappen and Hamilton Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris "a bit nervous" about F1 start behind Verstappen and Hamilton

McLaren: No decisions on FE or WEC programmes until early ’22
Video Inside
Formula E

McLaren: No decisions on FE or WEC programmes until early ’22

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime
Formula 1

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

Latest news

O’Ward revels in "addictive" first Formula 1 test with McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

O’Ward revels in "addictive" first Formula 1 test with McLaren

The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale

Brundle: Shared Verstappen/Hamilton F1 title would be fitting
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brundle: Shared Verstappen/Hamilton F1 title would be fitting

De Vries fastest on first day of post-season Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries fastest on first day of post-season Abu Dhabi F1 test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale Prime

The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale

OPINION: The 2021 Formula 1 season finale was the campaign in microcosm – packed with thrills and controversy. But it lacked integrity, even when there was an option for officials to maintain it. The championship, its worthy champion, his defeated rival and the rest of the competitors and its fans deserve better

Formula 1
30m
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
5 h
The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula 1 world championship in a thrilling final lap showdown with Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull man's new tyres leaving his Mercedes rival defenceless. Here we look at all the key factors that allowed Verstappen to win a dramatic finale

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2021
The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Prime

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Initially controversial owing to its effect on Formula 1 car aesthetics and weight, the halo has earned acceptance since its 2018 introduction. PAT SYMONDS looks at the creation of a lifesaver

Formula 1
Dec 12, 2021
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2021
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale Prime

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Dec 10, 2021
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.