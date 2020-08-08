Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP3 in progress
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
33 days
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
47 days
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
61 days
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
75 days
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
83 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
110 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Four rival F1 teams lodge appeal in Racing Point copying case

Four rival F1 teams lodge appeal in Racing Point copying case
By:
Aug 8, 2020, 9:50 AM

Five Formula 1 teams have filed a notification of an intention to appeal in the Racing Point brake duct case – with the Silverstone outfit itself facing up against a group of four rivals.

On Friday morning the FIA stewards issued their verdict on the case, which centred on the protests lodged by Renault at the Styrian, Hungarian and British GPs regarding the legality of Racing Point’s brake ducts.

Racing Point was fined €400,000 and docked 15 World Championship points, but is allowed to keep using the same duct design for the rest of the season.

Due to the complex nature of the case teams were given 24 hours after the publication of the verdict to log their intention to appeal, instead of the usual hour.

When the deadline passed at 09:30 on Saturday morning both original parties had taken up the option. Racing Point wants to clear its name, while Renault has questioned the penalty.

Other interested parties are allowed to appeal, and Ferrari, McLaren and Williams have all joined Renault’s efforts to secure a tougher sanction.

An FIA spokesman confirmed: “We have received notices of intention to appeal the Renault Protest Decision from the following Competitors: Ferrari, McLaren, Racing Point, Renault and Williams.”

All five teams now have a further period of 96 hours in which to consider their options and decide whether to proceed with their appeals.

Assuming that at least one decides to go ahead, the case will go to the International Court of Appeal, where it will be heard by a panel of independent judges.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed on Friday that a group of teams was planning to appeal.

“I think the FIA wanted to come up with a solution that kind of lets everybody live,” he told Sky F1.

“Now Racing Point is pretty upset. They believe they have a strong case, and they have lawyers ready to go and appeal. And on the other side, what I see, there is a group forming, a little revolution in every sense, and they are trying to go after Racing Point because I guess they are upset they haven’t got the performance Racing Point has.”

Prior to confirming the intent to appeal Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer admitted on Friday evening that the decision would not be taken lightly, as there were many factors to consider.

“I think an appeal would require some further legal assistance from lawyers,” he said. “And it could very well be that the lawyers cost you more than the fine. So that's something you've got to decide.

“The 15 points that we're docked you've got to assess as well, is that going to matter at the end of the championship? In some years it does and some years it doesn't. So it's hard to predict. That could be a yes.

“And then the last thing is having done absolutely nothing wrong, but being in breach of a sporting regulation process, that in itself is also not a positive thing. So, we should just also consider appealing to clear our name. We did absolutely nothing wrong, we followed the regulations to a tee."

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

