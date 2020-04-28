Topic
Motorsport.com's Prime content
Ranked! Niki Lauda’s top 10 Formula 1 drives
shares
comments
Austrian Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda was a three-time world champion who enjoyed a remarkable career that included 25 victories from 171 world championship F1 starts. Lauda, who died in 2019, left an indelible mark on the sport, and here we look back at his 10 greatest F1 drives.
10 1973 Monaco GP, Monte Carlo
BRM P160E
Started: 6th
Result: Retired
Niki Lauda, BRM P160E
Photo by: Sutton Images
Niki Lauda, BRM P160E
Photo by: Sutton Images
By 1973 Lauda was in considerable debt thanks to the loans he had taken out to pursue a motorsport career, and was paying for a BRM F1 drive via instalments. Some financial jiggery-pokery had sorted the first one but, just before the Monaco Grand Prix, the second was due and Lauda had no way of paying it. He realised he had to make his mark so that he would be kept on for his driving merits rather than the money he could (or could not) bring.
To continue reading subscribe to
Join prime and take advantage of member benefits:
- Custom news feed based on your favorite series
- Ad-free environment
- Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
- Best of F1 Racing
- Higher resolution photos
Unlock the benefits of PRIME and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
Already have an account? Sign in
Related video
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Niki Lauda
|Author
|Kevin Turner
Ranked! Niki Lauda’s top 10 Formula 1 drives
shares
comments
Race hub
2 Jul - 5 Jul
FP1 Starts in
65 days
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
|
17:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
|
21:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
|
18:00
12:00
|
|QU
|
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
|
21:00
15:00
|
|Race
|
Sun 5 Jul
Sun 5 Jul
|
21:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
2 Jul - 5 JulTickets
|
16 Jul - 19 JulTickets
|
30 Jul - 2 AugTickets
|
27 Aug - 30 AugTickets
|
3 Sep - 6 SepTickets
|
17 Sep - 20 SepTickets