Red Bull drivers deny front bib device boosted car performance

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have denied the adjustable front bib ride height device at the centre of a technical storm engulfing Red Bull at Austin has ever added Formula 1 car performance.

On Thursday at the United States Grand Prix, Red Bull admitted it was the team involved in discussions with the FIA over a clampdown on such a system – following the governing body being alerted to its existence at the previous round in Singapore.

It has been suggested that this device had a range of settings that could be adjusted – most likely by a mechanic at specific times – to help alter the car ride height.

While using such a system is normal, it would be illegal if this action was performed once parc ferme conditions began after qualifying and until the start of a race (including sprints).

A Red Bull representative said: “Yes, it exists although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run.

Watch: Why Red Bull's Bib "Trick" has Sparked Controversy - F1 US GP Media Day Reaction

“In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward.”

Red Bull’s drivers then faced the media in the paddock at the Circuit of the Americas, with Perez speaking first.

When asked by Motorsport.com how the team had reacted to the saga, Perez claimed: “There has been nothing that we were doing. We never actually talked about it. It was impossible.

“If anything, for example, I remember here that last year it was a sprint event, so we ended up with the ride height [close to] the moon.

“It was completely out of it because we were concerned about something like what happened to Mercedes [and Ferrari, being disqualified for excessive underfloor plank wear] that could happen to us.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Pressed on whether he and Verstappen knew the controversial part existed, Perez replied: “I knew it existed but it was not available to us [to be used].”

Regarding the implication that such a device – if used under parc ferme conditions – would be performance-enhancing and if they expected any impact on performance, both Red Bull drivers denied this.

Verstappen claimed when he first saw the initial story about the device being discussed with the FIA, he believed it actually involved another team.

“It is open source, right?” he said of the parts whose design has to be submitted to the FIA so competitors are aware.

“Everyone can see it. For us it was just an easy tool when the parts were off. It was to adjust, but once the whole car is built together you cannot touch it. So for us it doesn’t change.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“When I read it [the story], I was thinking about other teams doing it and then I found out it was related to our team, and we never even mentioned it in the briefing.”

The saga over the Red Bull system comes hot on the heels of technical intrigue surrounding the team’s main rival McLaren, which has made changes to its rear wing following controversy over a ‘mini-DRS’ concept.

Perez said that ultimately it was down to the FIA to decide if what teams were doing was allowed or not.

“I think it is down to the FIA to draw a line whether it is legal or illegal,” he explained. “They are the ones who control the sport, so at the end of the day it is up to them to decide.”