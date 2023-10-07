Red Bull relocated F1 title celebrations to avoid sticky pitbox
Red Bull opted to relocate its drink-spraying celebrations following Max Verstappen’s title success in Qatar to avoid a sticky pitbox breaching Formula 1 rules.
Typically when Red Bull has won a race, it celebrates with a full team picture to immortalise the moment, which concludes with team staff soaking each other in Red Bull’s eponymous caffeinated product.
The Milton Keynes-based squad usually holds these celebratory moments in the F1 pitlane – either with the main straight of the track in the background or right in front of its pit garage.
Following Verstappen’s third world title being confirmed with his second place behind Oscar Piastri in the sprint race at Losail, Red Bull elected to take just one celebratory picture in front of its Qatar pitbox.
It then moved its most exuberant celebrations a few hundred metres back down the pitlane – and away from the asphalt the cars traverse at this point – to take shots where the Red Bull drink was thrown about.
This took place in front of a nondescript building on the edge of the Losail paddock. The change of location was important because in doing so Red Bull ensured it did not risk an FIA sanction for potentially altering its own pitbox.
Leaving a sticky residue on its own pit area could in theory have been a breach of Article 34.10 of F1’s sporting rules, which states: “Other than by drying or sweeping, or by laying tyre rubber when cars leave their pitstop position, competitors may not attempt to enhance the grip of the surface in the pitlane unless a problem has been clearly identified and a solution agreed to by the safety delegate.”
Although spraying liquid in celebration would not be a deliberate attempt to alter a pitbox grip level, a Red Bull team insider confirmed to Motorsport.com that it had decided to move the celebrations to avoid the risk of any suggestion that spilled drinks could be deemed to have changed the grip levels at its pitbox.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates with his team after securing the 2023 world drivers championship title
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Saturday night party
Although Red Bull still has the main grand prix to focus on, team boss Christian Horner insisted that the squad would not delay partying its latest title success.
Speaking in the Qatar paddock, he admitted it was strange to have the crown on a Saturday – but insisted the team would not hold fire in enjoying its glory.
“It's a first for us and it is unusual,” he said. “But you know what - achieving a world championship is the most magical feeling and something that, as a team, you have to celebrate that moment. You have to be in the now basically.
“So tonight as a team, we'll get together, have a couple of Red Bulls and non-alcoholic beers. Then thankfully, it's a late start tomorrow.
“We'll come back and try and do it all again in the grand prix, although they've got quite a bit of work to do on Checo's car to get that turned around.”
Verstappen also admitted that he would take things a little easy after grabbing his third championship.
Asked how he would be celebrating, he said: “Quite a few sparkling waters tonight but I'll be here tomorrow.”
Perez: “Wrong place, wrong time” in Hulkenberg/Ocon Qatar F1 sprint crash
FIA to make call on three-stop Qatar GP after Sunday F1 team meeting
Verstappen: Sprint ‘gamble’ makes F1 races boring for fans
Verstappen: Sprint ‘gamble’ makes F1 races boring for fans Verstappen: Sprint ‘gamble’ makes F1 races boring for fans
Horner: "Fired up" Verstappen told me he would win F1 Japanese GP by 20 seconds
Horner: "Fired up" Verstappen told me he would win F1 Japanese GP by 20 seconds Horner: "Fired up" Verstappen told me he would win F1 Japanese GP by 20 seconds
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach
Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach Perez set for heavy Qatar GP penalty after Red Bull F1 car rebuild rules breach
Horner: F1 teams waiting for Liberty proposal on Andretti entry
Horner: F1 teams waiting for Liberty proposal on Andretti entry Horner: F1 teams waiting for Liberty proposal on Andretti entry
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
Latest news
Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"
Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault" Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"
Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"
Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life" Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.