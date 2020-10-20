Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Prize-winner Hoggard completes Red Bull F1 test at Silverstone

shares
comments
Prize-winner Hoggard completes Red Bull F1 test at Silverstone
By:

Johnathan Hoggard has completed his first Formula 1 test as part of his prize for winning the 2019 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award.

Hoggard won the Award, which also includes a prize of £200,000, after impressing in MSV Formula 2, Ligier LMP3 and Aston Martin GT3 machinery last year.  

He completed a day of testing at the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit in one of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s RB8s, which won the F1 constructors’ title and drivers’ crown with Sebastian Vettel in 2012. After the 19-year-old completed an installation run on wet tyres, Red Bull waited for the weather to improve so that Hoggard could have three runs in the dry, each on new slick rubber, with the 750-800bhp V8 machine.

Slider
List

Johnathan Hoggard, Red Bull Racing RB8

Johnathan Hoggard, Red Bull Racing RB8
1/4

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Johnathan Hoggard, Red Bull Racing

Johnathan Hoggard, Red Bull Racing
2/4

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Johnathan Hoggard, Red Bull Racing RB8

Johnathan Hoggard, Red Bull Racing RB8
3/4

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Johnathan Hoggard, Red Bull Racing RB8

Johnathan Hoggard, Red Bull Racing RB8
4/4

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

He improved on each run and ended up with an unofficial best lap within 1.5 seconds of the fastest lap from the 2012 British Grand Prix, albeit on different Pirelli rubber and without the RB8’s KERS.

“It’s a dream come true to drive an F1 car, especially around Silverstone GP,” said Hoggard. “The main thing was how much power it had, especially on full throttle, and the downforce with the blown diffuser. You can get on the power and it really does stick. I was trying not to leave anything on the table. It could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I’d have regretted it if I’d have stayed in my comfort zone.  

“It was a case of being confident and sensible, building up nicely. I want to go again.”

Read Also:

Red Bull’s Simon Rennie – who is Alex Albon’s race engineer at the F1 team – ran the test and was happy with Hoggard’s progression.

“He did a good job,” said Rennie. “From seeing how well he performed at the Award tests last year and adapted to the three cars I expected him to do a good job and he carried that on. He got straight on with it, there were no scary moments and he progressed in each run.

“With the blown diffuser it’s a bit of a foreign thing for drivers – to believe that more throttle will mean the car is more stable – but any advice we gave he was acting on in the next run.”

Hoggard, who contested this year’s Daytona 24 Hours and impressed in a recent FIA F3 test at Barcelona, has not yet confirmed his 2021 plans, but is considering single-seater options.

Portuguese GP attendance cut back due to COVID restrictions

Previous article

Portuguese GP attendance cut back due to COVID restrictions
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Kevin Turner

Trending Today

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole

Top 50: Best-looking F1 cars of all time
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Top 50: Best-looking F1 cars of all time

Abiteboul: Ocon's 2020 situation "not a disaster"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Ocon's 2020 situation "not a disaster"

Rich Energy to sponsor road racing team OMG
Other bike Other bike / Breaking news

Rich Energy to sponsor road racing team OMG

Latest news

Prize-winner Hoggard completes Red Bull F1 test at Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Prize-winner Hoggard completes Red Bull F1 test at Silverstone

Portuguese GP attendance cut back due to COVID restrictions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Portuguese GP attendance cut back due to COVID restrictions

Abiteboul: Ocon's 2020 situation "not a disaster"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Ocon's 2020 situation "not a disaster"

The greatest Portuguese GP moments Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The greatest Portuguese GP moments

Trending

1
Supercars

Skaife reflects on infamous 'a**eholes' Bathurst podium

2
Formula 1

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole

3
Formula 1

Top 50: Best-looking F1 cars of all time

4
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Ocon's 2020 situation "not a disaster"

3h
5
Other bike

Rich Energy to sponsor road racing team OMG

Latest news

Prize-winner Hoggard completes Red Bull F1 test at Silverstone
Formula 1

Prize-winner Hoggard completes Red Bull F1 test at Silverstone

Portuguese GP attendance cut back due to COVID restrictions
Formula 1

Portuguese GP attendance cut back due to COVID restrictions

Abiteboul: Ocon's 2020 situation "not a disaster"
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Ocon's 2020 situation "not a disaster"

The greatest Portuguese GP moments
Formula 1

The greatest Portuguese GP moments

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole
Formula 1

FIA says Stroll illness hasn't exposed COVID testing loophole

Latest videos

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps 01:45
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Portuguese GP Track Guide: Portimão First Laps

What Do The Formula 1 Team Logos Mean? 04:01
Formula 1

What Do The Formula 1 Team Logos Mean?

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car 05:05
Formula 1

Comparing the Ferrari F2004 vs Mercedes W11 2020 Formula 1 car

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race? 06:57
Formula 1

How Did The Cold Affect F1's Nürburgring Race?

First Lap Battles, Power Unit Problems & More | 2020 Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief 07:42
Formula 1

First Lap Battles, Power Unit Problems & More | 2020 Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.