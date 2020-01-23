Renault: 2021 ambitions can't be an excuse for poor 2020

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
272 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
279 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
293 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
307 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: 2021 ambitions can't be an excuse for poor 2020

shares
comments
Renault: 2021 ambitions can't be an excuse for poor 2020
By:
Jan 23, 2020, 9:15 AM

Renault says that its high ambitions for 2021 must not be used as an excuse for the team to have a poor campaign this year.

The French car manufacturer has always been clear that it views the rules overhaul coming for 2021 as a big opportunity for it to make a good step and start challenging the top three teams.

Read Also:

But while work has already got underway with its future challenger, the team also knows that it cannot write off the 2020 season after it disappointed last year.

For while there will probably not be as much hype around the outfit this time out, compared to the fanfare that greeted Daniel Ricciardo's arrival, the team still needs to hit some performance targets.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com about whether or not there will be a different mindset this year, Renault F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul said: "Frankly no. From a communication perspective, or from an expectation perspective, things will probably be a bit different.

"But I think it's a regular winter. But it's also winter that precedes a year that will be a bit challenging, in the way that we need to balance 2021 against 2020.

"Everyone up and down the grid will have that challenge, but I think no team has the same amount of expectation as us for 2021, because all of our strategies are based on that. But also the regulations are massively benefiting us. That's why it's it has to be that way.

"But I don't want 2021 to be an excuse for 2020 and for doing a poor season in 2020. In 2020, we should leverage all the changes that have been done in 2019.

"They should have a positive impact, not just in 2021, but as soon as 2020. That's what I want to see."

Renault will launch its 2020 F1 car at an event in Paris on February 12.

 

Related video

Next article
Exploring an F1 icon: Giorgio Piola on the Williams FW14B

Previous article

Exploring an F1 icon: Giorgio Piola on the Williams FW14B
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars Mustang rear wing altered for 2020

1h
2
Formula 1

Ocon signing creates "another dynamic" at Renault

3
World Superbike

Haslam tops first day of WSBK test on new Honda

4
Supercars

Is WAU's rookie Supercars signing the real deal?

5
Supercars

Team 18 unveils expanded engineering team

3h

Latest videos

Looking back on the Williams FW14B 03:17
Formula 1

Looking back on the Williams FW14B

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut 05:54
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview 03:08
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview

ASI 2020: David Richards interview 02:25
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Richards interview

Latest news

Renault: 2021 ambitions can't be an excuse for poor 2020
F1

Renault: 2021 ambitions can't be an excuse for poor 2020

Exploring an F1 icon: Giorgio Piola on the Williams FW14B
F1

Exploring an F1 icon: Giorgio Piola on the Williams FW14B

Date announced for season 2 of 'Drive to Survive'
F1

Date announced for season 2 of 'Drive to Survive'

Racing Point reveals date for 2020 F1 car launch
F1

Racing Point reveals date for 2020 F1 car launch

Ocon signing creates "another dynamic" at Renault
F1

Ocon signing creates "another dynamic" at Renault

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.