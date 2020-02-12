Renault offers first glimpses of 2020 F1 car

The team published glimpses of the new RS20 online and during a Paris event with its management and drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon.

Its 3D renders showed only parts of the car in a completely black livery, which is understood to be only for pre-season testing.

Renault R.S.20 Photo by: Renault

Renault is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season during which it dropped down to fifth in the constructors' championship, scoring fewer points than in 2018.

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul insisted the goal for 2020 was to regain fourth position behind the top teams.

"2020 is a pivotal year," said Abiteboul. "It is the end of a cycle and the beginning of a new one: we want to be present with the finalisation and conclusion of commercial agreements in the medium and long term.

"Of course it needs to take into account 2019, which is a year underneath our ambitions. The ambitions need to be moderated, need to be attained, need to be realistic.

"The objective is to be fourth, that is realistic and possible.

"We want to hold ourselves to reliability at the beginning of the season, and aggressive development through the season and realism on the track, nothing unrealistic on that.

"To attain that and get where we want to go we need to look at the medium and long term.

"This year needs us to enable to continue moving ahead and in line with our objectives which are more ambitious."

Renault R.S.20 Photo by: Renault

Frenchman Ocon joins Ricciardo in the team's line-up - replacing Nico Hulkenberg - after spending a year on the sidelines in 2019.

Renault's new car will hit the track at Barcelona when pre-season testing begins next week.

Renault R.S.20 Photo by: Renault

