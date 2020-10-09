Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets

shares
comments
Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets
By:
Co-author: Matt Somerfield

Formula 1's closed events this year have made it much harder for the technical secrets of teams to be revealed, with photographers not able to get as close to the cars as before.

Eventually, however, the key details of all the designs do emerge – as happened in Russia when Ferrari's latest upgrades were exposed by Sebastian Vettel's qualifying crash.

The lack of action on the opening day of the Eifel Grand Prix has meant more time to analyse what the teams are doing in their garage, and that has helped us get a brilliant insight in to an interesting front wing solution on the Red Bull RB16.

The team's mechanics are normally very careful about how they present the wing to the front of the car, well aware that viewing it from the right angle can reveal its inner workings.

And that is what happened at the Nurburgring as the team inadvertently exposed the underside of the wing momentarily, giving us sight of a furrow that's been ploughed in the underside of the footplate region. (See red arrow below)

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing footplate detail

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing footplate detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While it is not entirely clear what the intent of this furrow is, it has raised the question about whether it is simply a crevice to alter the distribution of pressure, or whether there's a larger system at play that helps improve the outwash effect and reduce the turbulence created by the front tyre.

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing end plate detail

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing end plate detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The intricate design of the footplate, both on the upper and lower surface, would suggest the latter and indicates that a hollow endplate may have been deployed by Red Bull. This design appears to feed two blowholes on the trailing edge of the endplate.

This could help simulate the sort of effect that taking a notch out of the corner might have, given that many teams favoured such a solution last season when the regulations were fresh.

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing footplate detail

Red Bull Racing RB16 front wing footplate detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Irrespective of the actual makeup of this solution, it appears that Adrian Newey and Red Bull are once again pushing the aerodynamic boundaries in their bid to close the gap to Mercedes.

The RB16 has been a tricky car to handle this season, with it suffering from some aero imbalances, but the team has been working hard on improving its consistency and mastering this front wing area could have been a key part of its focus.

Related video

Honda's F1 exit won't impact Tsunoda's future - Tost

Previous article

Honda's F1 exit won't impact Tsunoda's future - Tost
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Giorgio Piola

Trending Today

Renault: F1 should fast-track new engine regs after Honda exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: F1 should fast-track new engine regs after Honda exit

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner

Eifel GP Friday practice cancelled due to poor weather
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Eifel GP Friday practice cancelled due to poor weather

Latest news

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets

Honda's F1 exit won't impact Tsunoda's future - Tost
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda's F1 exit won't impact Tsunoda's future - Tost

FIA working on "back-up plans" to ensure Saturday action
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA working on "back-up plans" to ensure Saturday action

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return

Trending

1
Supercars

Utes: Series Symmons Plains summary

2
Supercars

Erebus unveils special Bathurst 1000 livery

3
Formula 1

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets

8m
4
Formula 1

Red Bull, AlphaTauri will have to use same engine - Horner

2h
5
Formula 1

Ilott not on Haas shortlist for 2021 F1 seat

Latest news

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets
Formula 1

Revealed: Red Bull's trick front wing secrets

Honda's F1 exit won't impact Tsunoda's future - Tost
Formula 1

Honda's F1 exit won't impact Tsunoda's future - Tost

FIA working on "back-up plans" to ensure Saturday action
Formula 1

FIA working on "back-up plans" to ensure Saturday action

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return
Formula 1

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return

Eifel GP Friday practice cancelled due to poor weather
Formula 1

Eifel GP Friday practice cancelled due to poor weather

Latest videos

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments 06:29
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Nurburgring’s greatest F1 moments

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell 27:51
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Bob Bell

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout 06:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Honda’s shock F1 pullout

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.