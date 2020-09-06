Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Race in
01 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun

shares
comments
Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun
By:

Daniel Ricciardo thinks it is ‘fun’ that Mercedes dished out a dominant performance in qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix against rivals who had lobbied for the party mode ban.

From this weekend’s race at Monza, F1 teams have been told that they must use the same engine modes in qualifying and the race, which means they can no longer use special power boosts for the final runs in Q3.

While the FIA introduced the rule because it wants more confidence it can police what teams are doing, Mercedes had suspicions that some rivals, including Red Bull, had been pushing for the change to try to slow the German car manufacturer down.

So after Mercedes delivered a crushing performance in qualifying at Monza - with pole position man Lewis Hamilton eight tenths ahead of the nearest non-Mercedes – Ricciardo said he quite likes the way things turned out.

Asked if he had any disappointment that the ‘party mode’ ban had not delivered a massive shuffle of the order, Ricciardo said: “I never expected it to change the pecking order. I would be surprised if the guys here [at Renault did either]. I don't think they really did.

“I don't know where the change was driven from, and if a team drove it for it be enforced or they just did it thinking something would change – a bit of a 'hail Mary'.

“I don’t think we are surprised. I guess Mercedes are in a position to be a little bit arrogant with some of their comments, but look, I never expected them to struggle with this change. So, yeah: We will let them have it for now.

“I like that they have kind of dished it back. It is fun.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said on Saturday that the German car manufacturer had not used its ‘party mode’ at every race this season – and approached the ban with a determination to not lose out.

“I think for us it was important to face this new situation in the most professional way,” he said.

“We knew that this was coming, and once we knew that this was coming, we said: ‘OK, let’s use it as an opportunity.’ I think we have a great organisation, and the mentality in Brackley was great, and they said: ‘Bring it on, let’s come up with a strong mode for qualifying that we can run all race.’

“Overall, we have lost very little qualifying performance, but gained a lot of performance in the race. We can run the engine much harder in the race.

“We’re only able to achieve that with a lot of research and a lot of bench running. So far, so good. Let’s see how it pans out over the next sessions.”

Read Also:

Williams family news came as a “shock” to F1 race team

Previous article

Williams family news came as a “shock” to F1 race team

Next article

Racing Point withdraws appeal against brake duct ruling

Racing Point withdraws appeal against brake duct ruling
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun

Brandon Jones steals Darlington Xfinity win as leaders wreck
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Brandon Jones steals Darlington Xfinity win as leaders wreck

Renault to be rebranded as Alpine for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault to be rebranded as Alpine for 2021 F1 season

Wolff spoke to Horner over comments Mercedes favoured Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff spoke to Horner over comments Mercedes favoured Hamilton

The burning questions from the Bathurst 1000 scandal
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

The burning questions from the Bathurst 1000 scandal

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Miller “panicked” when Oliveira passed at last corner
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller “panicked” when Oliveira passed at last corner

Monza F3: Hughes win dramatic race as Piastri, Sargeant retire
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Monza F3: Hughes win dramatic race as Piastri, Sargeant retire

Latest news

Racing Point withdraws appeal against brake duct ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point withdraws appeal against brake duct ruling

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun

Williams family news came as a “shock” to F1 race team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams family news came as a “shock” to F1 race team

Sainz: Verstappen will have to "fight" for podium place
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Verstappen will have to "fight" for podium place

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun

1h
2
NASCAR XFINITY

Brandon Jones steals Darlington Xfinity win as leaders wreck

3
Formula 1

Renault to be rebranded as Alpine for 2021 F1 season

2h
4
Formula 1

Wolff spoke to Horner over comments Mercedes favoured Hamilton

3h
5
Supercars

The burning questions from the Bathurst 1000 scandal

Latest news

Racing Point withdraws appeal against brake duct ruling
Formula 1

Racing Point withdraws appeal against brake duct ruling

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun

Williams family news came as a “shock” to F1 race team
Formula 1

Williams family news came as a “shock” to F1 race team

Sainz: Verstappen will have to "fight" for podium place
Formula 1

Sainz: Verstappen will have to "fight" for podium place

Renault to be rebranded as Alpine for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1

Renault to be rebranded as Alpine for 2021 F1 season

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.