Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo says racecraft improved thanks to midfield fights

shares
comments
Ricciardo says racecraft improved thanks to midfield fights
By:
Nov 13, 2019, 3:36 PM

Renault Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo says he has honed his lap one racecraft through being involved in the fraught midfield battle with Renault in 2019.

Ricciardo explained that he has learned a lot this year because incidents are more likely when battling in the pack as he has with Renault this year than when with frontrunner Red Bull.

The Australian started in the top six for over two-thirds of the 100 grands prix he contested for Red Bull across the 2014-18 seasons, but has qualified in the top six just three times for Renault this year - and only once since June.

"It's tight and at times frustrating," he said of starting down the field. "Because a tenth puts you three or four spots back. When you get that tenth, it puts you three or four spots forward.

"And it feels like a real battle. I think most of the time the person who's best of the rest feels like they actually won something over the weekend. It's been good, it's been fun. The only thing that I wouldn't say sucks a little bit, but isn't as fun, is that you're more likely to get caught up in first lap incidents, being right in the middle.

"That's the only thing which is a little bit, I won't say out of your control, but you're put in that position a bit more often than I was in the last few years. But it's also allowed me to work on my lap-one racecraft.

"I think my racecraft in general and my overtaking through the race isn't bad, but my lap one stuff, now starting in the midfield, there have been times where I haven't made the best decision into Turn 1, and after the fact I'm 'I could have done that better'.

"So I'm learning, being in the midfield, and that's cool. I don't want to be here forever, but it's a new skill I'm learning a bit which I didn't have to do for the last few years."

Read Also:

Ricciardo said now he is no longer battling for wins or podiums he derives his satisfaction from knowing that he has done the best job with the car available.

The seven-time grand prix winner has earned 'best of the rest' honours behind the top three teams four times this year, including in the last race at Austin. Fourth at Monza is his best Renault result to date.

"It's really just about the outcome of the weekend. I'll always leave a racetrack happy and fulfilled if I know I've got everything out of it," Ricciardo explained.

"Yes, I won't lie, that is heightened by taking home a trophy or a bottle of champagne, but there's also been podiums I got where I wasn't actually completely satisfied with how I drove.

"So a podium isn't everything, but for sure if you've done the best you can, and you do take something home, that's better.

"The high will never be as high, and finishing fourth in Monza was a huge result, but I still wasn't standing on the podium. So I'm not going out and running around the streets naked!

"But as far as my personal fulfilment that's really meeting everything I need if I leave the race knowing I got everything out of it.

"It's probably just a bit of fame and TV time with a podium, but I think you know within yourself if you've got everything you can. It's enough for now, in the position I'm in."

Next article
FIA hopes F1 teams help police loopholes in 2021 rules

Previous article

FIA hopes F1 teams help police loopholes in 2021 rules

Next article

Pirelli reveals new approach to deliver better F1 tyres

Pirelli reveals new approach to deliver better F1 tyres
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
WRC

How Ogier's Citroen dream died

2h
3
MotoGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

2h
4
MotoGP

Alex Marquez replaces Lorenzo at Honda, joins brother Marc

5
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.