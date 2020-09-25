Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP3 in
19 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
11 Oct
Race in
15 days
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
27 days
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
35 days
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
48 days
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
69 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
76 days
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Practice report

Russian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton in FP2

shares
comments
Russian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton in FP2
By:

Valtteri Bottas topped second practice at Formula 1's 2020 Russian Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton, while Renault's strong start to the Sochi weekend continue as Red Bull struggled.

Both Mercedes drivers lost time on their final runs on the soft tyres, with Hamilton having to abandon his lap after going off and nearly hitting the barriers in the runoff area at Turn 13.

Max Verstappen was the fastest Red Bull driver in seventh, but he also spun while attempting a second qualifying simulation in the 90-minute session.

After Romain Grosjean and Lando Norris had set the pace during the early running, Bottas and Hamilton then swept to the top of the times with a 1m36.065s and a 1m34.890s on their first FP2 laps on the hard and medium tyres respectively.

Daniel Ricciardo slotted in ahead of Bottas during his first run on the mediums before the Mercedes drivers switched to the softs with just over 20 minutes of the session completed.

Bottas used his red-walled rubber to retake P1 with a 1m33.883s, but Hamilton quickly demoted him back to second with his best time of the session – a 1m33.786s.

The two championship leaders then returned to the track for a second qualifying simulation run on the softs, where both showed rapid pace but made key mistakes.

Hamilton had just set the best times in the opening two sectors and was 0.7s up on his best time when he locked up at the big stop of the Turn 13 right-hander at the end of Sochi's lengthy mid-lap acceleration zone – where Bottas and many others had had a similar incident in FP1.

The world champion had to slow dramatically to avoid hitting the barriers and he returned to the pits.

Bottas then took the best times in the first two sectors – which he held to the end of the session – and was 0.7s up on Hamilton's benchmark before he lost 0.5s in the final sector – including a chunk as he slid wide out of the final corner and clouted the grass bank leading onto the main straight.

Despite the wild moment, Bottas was able to complete the lap in 1m33.519s and clinch the top spot, which he held to the end of the session, staying 0.267s ahead of his teammate.

The rest of the pack then followed Mercedes in completing their qualifying simulation runs, with Ricciardo slotting into third, 1.058s slower than Bottas's best, to back up his second place in FP1 on a track that suits Renault's package.

Carlos Sainz returned to action after his crash in FP1 cost him much of the day's opening session and he took fourth for McLaren, slotting in ahead of Norris, with Sergio Perez sixth for Racing Point.

Verstappen wound up seventh as a result of his best completed lap, but he had just gone rapidly through the opening two sectors on a second run on the softs when he lost the rear of his RB16 at the exit of Turn 14 – the tight left that follows the notorious right of Turn 13 – and swung around in a plume of tyre smoke before recovering to the pitlane.

Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel took eighth and 10th, either side of the second Renault of Esteban Ocon, with Alex Albon down in 12th in the other Red Bull.

After the qualifying simulations had been completed, the teams switched to the traditional long run data gathering, where both Mercedes drivers had issues.

Hamilton again locked his left-front tyre heavily at Turn 13 – this time running the medium tyres – and had to take to the runoff, albeit at a slower speed and without the threat of hitting the barriers before he carried on his way.

Bottas also had to interrupt his run on the hards as he reported something sticking in his cockpit, possibly a piece of tape, to his left hand, which disrupted the way he was able to turn right.

He came into the pits and Mercedes adjusted his cockpit in the pitlane before he carried on his long-run work.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 37 1'33.519
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 33 1'33.786 0.267
3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 27 1'34.577 1.058
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 36 1'34.723 1.204
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 33 1'34.847 1.328
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 35 1'34.890 1.371
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 30 1'35.048 1.529
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 35 1'35.052 1.533
9 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 28 1'35.139 1.620
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 35 1'35.183 1.664
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 35 1'35.210 1.691
12 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 31 1'35.242 1.723
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 37 1'35.461 1.942
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 33 1'35.516 1.997
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 31 1'35.563 2.044
16 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 30 1'35.575 2.056
17 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 34 1'35.627 2.108
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 32 1'35.729 2.210
19 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 36 1'36.053 2.534
20 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 32 1'36.858 3.339
View full results
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Sub-event FP2
Author Alex Kalinauckas

