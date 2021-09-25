Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Russian GP qualifying as it happened Next / Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Formula 1 / Russian GP Qualifying report

Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to grab maiden pole; Hamilton fourth

By:

Lando Norris claimed pole for Formula 1's 2021 Russian GP, as late changing conditions in wet-to-dry qualifying caught out Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

Norris will be joined on the front row by Carlos Sainz, with George Russell third for Williams and the Mercedes drivers fourth and seventh, with Hamilton ahead of practice pacesetter Valtteri Bottas.

After FP3 was cancelled by torrential rain in the morning at Sochi, qualifying was able to take as the rain eased ahead of the session's scheduled starting time.

In the first two segments, which Hamilton topped, the track remained wet enough for intermediates to be used throughout, but a dry line had just about emerged when Q3 began.

The shootout runners initially all headed out on the inters, with Hamilton posting the fastest time on that compound at 1m44.050s and Norris slotting in just behind as the drivers completed their banker laps.

Russell and Williams were the first to commit to slicks, but did not post times that threatened those set on inters on until right at the end of Q3.

By this point all the other top 10 runners had switched to the softs as well, but when Mercedes called Hamilton – who was set to improve his personal best on the inters before backing off to pit – and Bottas in, there was drama when the world champion tapped the wall coming through the tight pit entry lane inside the final corner.

Hamilton's front wing had to be changed and his suspension checked, with Mercedes pushing him out of the way so Bottas's tyres could be changed and the Finn wasn't unduly held up.

But that left both Black Arrows drivers with little time to build the necessary tyre temperature and they could not match the improvements made by the drivers that had switched to slicks earlier.

Hamilton then spun at Turn 16 on his sole flier on the softs, which meant he was shuffled down by the top three.

Sainz initially claimed provisional pole with a 1m42.510s, but Norris beat him in the second and third sectors to claim a first F1 career pole on a 1m41.993s.

Russell finally found enough time to leap up from 10th to slot in ahead of his future Mercedes teammate, with Daniel Ricciardo taking fifth behind Hamilton.

Then came Fernando Alonso and Bottas, with Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon rounding out the top 10.

Ricciardo and Stroll have been called to see the stewards after qualifying to investigate an incident between the pair in Q1.

At the end of Q2, Williams pitting Russell to take a fourth set of inters (since the start of qualifying) paid off as he was able to set a series of personal bests that meant he jumped into the top 10 with his final lap in the middle segment.

This knocked out Sebastian Vettel, who was not on a flying lap when the chequered flag came out, as he missed the cut behind Sainz by 0.052s.

Then came the AlphaTauri pair Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, with the former equalling his worst 'normal' qualifying position of the season in 12th.

Nicholas Latifi had been given a fourth new engine of the season ahead of qualifying after a pneumatic problem was discovered on his previous power unit after Friday practice, which means he will join Charles Leclerc and Verstappen in starting at the rear of the field.

That meant that after progressing from Q1 along with Leclerc, Latifi only came out to complete two sectors early in the Q2 – and then again at the end of the session – and pitted without setting a time.

This means he will start the race ahead of Leclerc, who did not come out at all in Q2.

In Q1, Gasly headed a long queue of cars ready to hit the track as soon as the session began, the teams keen to get early times on the board in case the rain returned, with Alonso the only driver sent out on the full wets.

The times tumbled by six seconds as the track dried throughout the opening segment, which Verstappen did not take full part in considering he is also set to start at the back of the grid thanks to his engine change penalty.

The Red Bull driver emerged to complete two sectors on a single exploratory lap, at the end of which he returned to the pits and climbed out.

The session, which featured two spins – one for Perez late-on at Turn 2 and one for Antonio Giovinazzi coming out of Turn 16 just in front of Leclerc in the early stages – ended with the majority of the midfield runners pitting ahead of the closing minutes to take fresh inters.

This combined with the drying track to mean the times continued to get quicker, with all the eliminated runners – bar Giovinazzi who had backed out by this stage – setting personal bests on their final flying laps at the chequered flag.

Kimi Raikkonen was knocked out in 16th ahead of Mick Schumacher and Giovinazzi, with Nikita Mazepin the slowest of the runners to set a time – his personal best nearly four seconds slower than his Haas teammate.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'41.993
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'42.510 0.517
3 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'42.983 0.990
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'44.050 2.057
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'44.156 2.163
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'44.204 2.211
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'44.710 2.717
8 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'44.956 2.963
9 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'45.337 3.344
10 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'45.865 3.872
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'46.573 4.580
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'46.641 4.648
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'46.751 4.758
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'49.586 7.593
16 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'49.830 7.837
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'51.023 9.030
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'53.764 11.771
19 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
20 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull
View full results
shares
comments
Russian GP qualifying as it happened

Previous article

Russian GP qualifying as it happened

Next article

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

1 h
2
World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

1 h
3
Formula 1

Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole

1 h
4
World Superbike

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash

2 h
5
IndyCar

Miles: IndyCar’s “clear focus is on North America”

11 h
Latest news
Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call
Formula 1

Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call

1m
Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams
Formula 1

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams

6m
Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying
Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying

41m
Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole

1 h
Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

1 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
42m

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 at Sochi 01:12
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 at Sochi

Formula 1: Haas considering hiring experienced reserve driver for 2022 00:37
Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021

Formula 1: Haas considering hiring experienced reserve driver for 2022

Formula 1: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice at Sochi 00:49
Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice at Sochi

Formula 1: Verstappen sees hypocrisy over Monza crash walkaway 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen sees hypocrisy over Monza crash walkaway

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Russian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

Russian GP: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 Russian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russian GP: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2

Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice Russian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russian GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Opening WSBK race at Jerez cancelled after support series crash

Miles: IndyCar’s “clear focus is on North America”
IndyCar IndyCar

Miles: IndyCar’s “clear focus is on North America”

Faye Ho: British Superbikes' only female team owner on women in racing
Video Inside
General General

Faye Ho: British Superbikes' only female team owner on women in racing

Sochi F3: Doohan takes pole in title showdown with Hauger
FIA F3 FIA F3

Sochi F3: Doohan takes pole in title showdown with Hauger

Albon explains extent of cycling crash injuries
FIA F2 FIA F2

Albon explains extent of cycling crash injuries

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Prime

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
5 h
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi...

Formula 1
19 h
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Prime

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021

Latest news

Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying

Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "risked quite a bit" in lap for surprise Russian GP pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.