Sainz: Racing Point hiding its full potential

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
270 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Breaking news

Sainz: Racing Point hiding its full potential

shares
comments
Sainz: Racing Point hiding its full potential
By:
Mar 1, 2020, 11:10 AM

McLaren Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz believes Racing Point is masking the pace of its controversial ‘pink Mercedes’ and that it could be among the leading midfield teams this season.

Racing Point’s new RP20 is a radical departure from the team’s previous car, and in terms of overall concept and aerodynamic detail has much in common with the 2019 championship-winning Mercedes W10 - a development other teams have described as “concerning”

While differing fuel loads and tyre compounds make it impossible to fully decode the pecking order after the two Barcelona tests, Sainz suggested that Racing Point had not been demonstrating its full potential after some impressively swift early laps. 

“I think every single team, at some point of the tests, they've done a very strong laptime, so it's very difficult to know who is in front of the midfield or behind,” he said.

“I think the Racing Point and even the AlphaTauri, I would put them as probably the most dangerous guys to beat.

“The team [McLaren] doesn’t have a clear picture of how far we are from the top three. But we will see immediately in FP1, FP2 [in Melbourne], when we will run the same fuel loads or more or less. On the midfield, the Racing Point – they've been very quick the whole of the two weeks. They hit the track on the first day and they did a [1m]17.3. 

“And since then they haven't improved much because I don't think they want to - but that 17.3 on the first day, I think it impressed all of us and they're going to be quick, very quick.”

Read Also:

McLaren finished last season at the head of the midfield in terms of points scored, but Sainz expects the battle behind the leading three teams to be even more tightly contested this year.

“We've added some good downforce to the car and we're happier than we were 12 months ago. The car feels much better, especially in sector one and two [at Barcelona] we’re very well balanced.

"The last sector today looked at bit better but still our weakness and something that we need to be working on as a team.

“I think there's still differences in how teams are running in fuel loads or in engine modes [in testing] and we need to take that into account.

"We cannot take too many conclusions, we need to keep analysing ourselves, and I think we we're doing a pretty good job on dissecting our performance levels in different sectors and trying things to make it better.

“And the differences you're trying to spot, you see 10 kilos is three or four tenths [of a second]. So it's impossible to take a conclusion because with three tenths in the midfield you go from being P7 on the grid to being the P17.

“So who has the last three tenths in the pocket? Or who has used the last three tenths of the car? No one knows.”

Next article
Ferrari admits 2020 engine "not as strong" as last year

Previous article

Ferrari admits 2020 engine "not as strong" as last year
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing II
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now , Racing Point
Author Stuart Codling

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
11 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari admits 2020 engine "not as strong" as last year

3h
2
World Superbike

Lowes pledges to stay "calm" after defeating Rea

30m
3
Formula 1

Analysis: What the FIA didn't say about Ferrari matters most

4
Formula 1

Vettel pinpoints Ferrari's main weakness compared to rivals

5
FIA F3

Webber to manage new Renault junior Piastri

2h

Latest videos

FIA reaches Ferrari 09:10
Formula 1

FIA reaches Ferrari "settlement" after 2019 F1 engine investigation

The final verdict on testing - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 3 | The Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

The final verdict on testing - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 3 | The Rundown

Trouble at the top - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 2 | The Rundown 09:51
Formula 1

Trouble at the top - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 2 | The Rundown

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis 03:18
Formula 1

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown 09:08
Formula 1

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown

Latest news

Sainz: Racing Point hiding its full potential
F1

Sainz: Racing Point hiding its full potential

Ferrari admits 2020 engine "not as strong" as last year
F1

Ferrari admits 2020 engine "not as strong" as last year

What testing told us about F1 2020’s formbook
F1

What testing told us about F1 2020’s formbook

Analysis: What the FIA didn't say about Ferrari matters most
F1

Analysis: What the FIA didn't say about Ferrari matters most

Russell: Williams still the slowest car in 2020
F1

Russell: Williams still the slowest car in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.