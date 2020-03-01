Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
11 days
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
32 days
Formula 1
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
60 days
Formula 1
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
67 days
Formula 1
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
80 days
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
95 days
Formula 1
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
103 days
Formula 1
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
116 days
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
123 days
Formula 1
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
137 days
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
151 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
179 days
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
186 days
Formula 1
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
200 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
207 days
Formula 1
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
221 days
Formula 1
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
236 days
Formula 1
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
243 days
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
257 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
270 days
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari admits 2020 engine "not as strong" as last year

Ferrari admits 2020 engine "not as strong" as last year
By:
Mar 1, 2020, 9:01 AM

Ferrari has admitted that its Formula 1 engine is "not as strong" as it was last season, as it bids to try to overcome a straightline speed deficit it has to its rivals.

While the new SF1000 appears to have delivered a step forward in cornering potential, it has become clear during pre-season testing that the car is down in terms of top speed.

With its straightline advantage having been one of its key advantages in recent seasons, Binotto says the lack of speed is a combination of both engine performance and the car having too much drag.

Asked by Motorsport.com which of the two offered the best explanation for Ferrari’s straightline performance, team principal Mattia Binotto said: “I think it's a combination of the two.

“I think in terms of overall performance on the power and the engine, we are not as strong as we were last year. We were somehow focused on our reliability and that is somehow compromising eventually the performance.

“But the drag is significantly affecting the speed. I think when you look for better speed you need to look for the drag and the power of the engine itself. We will work on both items for the future no doubt.

“Drag is the one you may eventually address earlier compared to the power unit: for that you need to wait for the second power unit.” 

Read Also:

The admission about the engine comes against the backdrop of long-standing suspicions about the team over its 2019 power unit – which resulted in a ‘agreement’ being reached between the FIA and Ferrari on the matter.

Speaking before the FIA revealed the arrangement with Ferrari, Binotto said that the power unit’s potential was being limited by a reliability programme it was running.

Asked if Ferrari had been hiding the potential of the engine, Binotto said: “We are not hiding. That is our true performance. I think it's difficult to split on the streets what is drag and what is power, but certainly we we are down on speed compared to other competitors.

“I think that's affected by one way from the drag and the other from the reliability programme that we have in place.”

What testing told us about F1 2020’s formbook

Previous article

What testing told us about F1 2020’s formbook
About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

