Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Domenicali: F1 promised Saudi Arabian GP will be safe Next / F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Saudi Arabian GP remains on after risk of F1 driver boycott headed off

Formula 1’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is all set to continue after the threat of a drivers’ boycott was headed off on Friday night.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Saudi Arabian GP remains on after risk of F1 driver boycott headed off

After an intense day triggered by a missile attack by the Houthi armed political movement (known as the Houthis) on an oil facility near the Jeddah track during first free practice, the fate of the race hung in the balance late on Friday amid unease from drivers about the situation.

During lengthy talks that stretched on for more than four hours, the drivers spoke with senior F1 figures and team principals to express their anxieties about matters.

First, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and F1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn were summoned to the drivers’ meeting, before team principals were then asked to attend. The team bosses then had further follow-up talks with Domenicali while the drivers continued their discussions that lasted until around 2.20am.

And while there was the possibility of drivers electing not to compete because they were unhappy with the situation, sources with good knowledge of the discussions say that in the end their concerns were addressed.

It is unclear exactly what assurances were given to the drivers, and what information they requested, but it is understood that the drivers in the end agreed to race on.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, leave the media centre

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, leave the media centre

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The unprecedented discussions with the drivers came after Domenicali had assured team bosses about security guarantees at the Jeddah venue. He said that F1 was happy to carry on with the race because of promises given to it by Saudi officials.

“We have received total assurances that, for the country, safety is first, no matter the situation – safety has to be guaranteed,” he said. “They [local officials] are here with their families, actually here at the track, so they have in place all the systems to protect this area, the city and the places we are going.

“So we feel confident and we have to trust the local authority in that respect. Therefore of course we will go ahead with the event.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Domenicali: F1 promised Saudi Arabian GP will be safe
Previous article

Domenicali: F1 promised Saudi Arabian GP will be safe
Next article

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.