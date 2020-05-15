Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
195 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Silverstone reaches deal to host two F1 races

shares
comments
Silverstone reaches deal to host two F1 races
By:
May 15, 2020, 1:14 PM

Silverstone had reached an agreement with Formula 1 to host two behind-closed-doors grands prix this summer.

The circuit has been in discussion with F1 owners Liberty Media for some weeks about the commercial terms, with the usual situation of a hosting fee arrangement paid by the circuit replaced by a deal where F1 pays the costs of running the event.

The two parties had different ideas about what constituted an appropriate deal, with F1 CEO Chase Carey noting recently that "whether it's the teams, or promoters or sponsors we're not going to be handing out candy to everybody."

A deal has now been struck and, now the two organisations are working through the remaining details.

The races are likely to take place on July 26 and August 2, leaving the original British GP date of July 19 as a free weekend, which will create a gap to the events in Austria. However, that has not yet been confirmed.

The arrangement remains provisional pending government regulations that might be in place at that time. Prime minister Boris Johnson recently announced a 14-day quarantine for overseas visitors.

Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle told Motorsport.com: "I am delighted to confirm that Silverstone and F1 have reached an agreement in principle to host two races behind closed doors this summer.

"However these races will be subject to Government approval, as our priority is the safety of all involved and strict compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

"I would like to thank all our fans who have been so supportive throughout this and to assure them we are determined to do all we can to help F1 put on a show this summer."

Read Also:

There has been no formal confirmation from the F1 organisation. A spokesman told Motorsport.com: "We are continuing to work with all promoters on a revised calendar."

That schedule remains fluid, although Holland, Canada and Singapore are absent from the current version.

F1 had some positive news today when Spa confirmed that the Belgian government has provisionally approved a closed doors race, despite a mass event ban that runs to the end of August.

Related video

Next article
My job in F1: The TV cameraman

Previous article

My job in F1: The TV cameraman

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell "a little jealous" as "mates" land top F1 seats

2
Formula 1

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1

1h
3
Formula 1

Spa gets green light for closed doors Belgian Grand Prix

2h
4
Supercars

Eleven rounds on revised Supercars schedule

5
Supercars

23Red confirms Supercars exit

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Mario Isola 34:01
Formula 1
10m

#ThinkingForward with Mario Isola

Carlos Sainz signs for Ferrari 05:37
Formula 1

Carlos Sainz signs for Ferrari

Grand Prix Greats – The first-ever World Championship Grand Prix 04:39
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – The first-ever World Championship Grand Prix

What next for Vettel? Live Autosport Podcast 42:43
Formula 1

What next for Vettel? Live Autosport Podcast

Who Will Replace Vettel at Ferrari? 06:43
Formula 1

Who Will Replace Vettel at Ferrari?

Latest news

Silverstone reaches deal to host two F1 races
F1

Silverstone reaches deal to host two F1 races

My job in F1: The TV cameraman
F1

My job in F1: The TV cameraman

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1
F1

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1

Spa gets green light for closed doors Belgian Grand Prix
F1

Spa gets green light for closed doors Belgian Grand Prix

Verstappen rules: The impact of F1’s youngest superstar
F1

Verstappen rules: The impact of F1’s youngest superstar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.