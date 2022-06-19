Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Engine issue forced Alonso to "drive kamikaze" in Canadian GP Next / Alonso drops to ninth in Canadian GP after weaving penalty
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP

Charles Leclerc says a slow pitstop "cost us quite a bit" in his recovery drive to fifth place in Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix.

Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Co-author:
Alex Kalinuackas
, Alex Kalinauckas
Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP

The Ferrari driver faced a fight through the pack having started 19th due to a grid penalty for an engine change, but made solid early progress until he got stuck behind Esteban Ocon around the midpoint.

As Leclerc went long on his first stint having started on the hard tyres - meaning he lacked pace at the end of the stint behind Ocon - a slow pitstop by the Ferrari mechanics held him for an extra three seconds, which dropped him behind a separate DRS train of four cars led by Lance Stroll.

That problem cost Leclerc several laps stuck behind slower cars, and despite benefitting from a late safety car triggered by Yuki Tsunoda's crash which led to the Monegasque catching and passing both Alpines, he had to settle for fifth place.

As a result, Leclerc was left annoyed by not making further progress due to DRS trains and slow pitstop which delayed his charge.

"In the very first part of the race, there was no problem with traction in general. It was just everyone had DRS so I couldn't do anything," Leclerc said.

"In the middle stint, there was quite a big problem of traction, but that was only because Esteban had new tyres and so out of Turn 10 that's where you need the tyres. He had much more grip than I did, so I struggled to follow him there and that was very frustrating.

"Then obviously we had the problem at the pitstop, which made our life much more difficult, because I got back four cars again with the DRS train and I had to be a bit more aggressive after that to come back. So yeah, considering all of this, P5 was the best."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc feels without his trouble in the race he could have challenged both Mercedes drivers, with Lewis Hamilton finishing on the podium just ahead of teammate George Russell in fourth.

"It would have changed quite a bit without those few things," he said about the problems in the race.

"I think the thing about the middle stint, there was nothing we could have done better there, it was just the situation we found ourselves in.

"Obviously the pitstop cost us quite a bit today."

The Ferrari driver has slipped to 49 points behind Canadian GP winner Max Verstappen in the F1 drivers' standings, with Sergio Perez splitting the pair and is three points in front of Leclerc after his retirement in Montreal, but the Monegasque remains upbeat about taking the fight to the Red Bulls at the upcoming races.

Read Also:

"It motivates me because of course I know the pace is in the car," Leclerc said about the gap to Verstappen in the championship. "I'm not worried, I'm just extremely motivated to finally have a clean weekend and show that we are here and we are strong.

"So yeah, in Silverstone hopefully we can do that.

"We can see that obviously also Red Bull had a few problems today, so yeah, definitely reliability is going to be a big thing.

"But that's what we need whenever we have more difficult weekends like this weekend, just to go and take some good points and that's what we did today."

shares
comments
Engine issue forced Alonso to "drive kamikaze" in Canadian GP
Previous article

Engine issue forced Alonso to "drive kamikaze" in Canadian GP
Next article

Alonso drops to ninth in Canadian GP after weaving penalty

Alonso drops to ninth in Canadian GP after weaving penalty
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying Canadian GP
Formula 1

Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying

Perez: “Right call” not to fight Verstappen for Azerbaijan GP lead Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Perez: “Right call” not to fight Verstappen for Azerbaijan GP lead

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc to start Canadian GP from back of the grid Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc to start Canadian GP from back of the grid

Leclerc: Ferrari doesn't deserve to have F1 porpoising efforts wasted Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari doesn't deserve to have F1 porpoising efforts wasted

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Canadian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Canadian GP

Alonso drops to ninth in Canadian GP after weaving penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso drops to ninth in Canadian GP after weaving penalty

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP

Engine issue forced Alonso to "drive kamikaze" in Canadian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Engine issue forced Alonso to "drive kamikaze" in Canadian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best Prime

The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best

GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV pays a visit to designer Jens Munser, to observe the production of Mick Schumacher’s special helmet for the Miami Grand Prix. What follows is some fascinating insight on the mindsets of Mick’s dad Michael, and family friend Sebastian Vettel

Formula 1
11 h
How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost Prime

How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost

Former Mercedes powertrains boss Andy Cowell used to say “it all starts with the bonfire”. PAT SYMONDS explains how clever ignition technology delivered a massive advantage

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada Prime

The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada

Max Verstappen headed both Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions, as Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty after his Baku blowout. Although those signs point to Red Bull dominating the Formula 1 proceedings in Montreal, Ferrari can bring itself into play if it can deliver on the promise of its long runs.

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.