Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Lewis Hamilton will start the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position, the sixth round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, at Barcelona.
In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the benchmark on the first run at 1m15.584s, 0.059s faster than Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. The Finn couldn’t improve on his second run, although he got close to his previous time, ensuring Hamilton's 92nd pole.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified third, 0.708s down on pole, ahead of the Racing Points of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.
Alex Albon starts sixth in the second Red Bull, ahead of Carlos Sainz and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) rounded out the top 10.
In Qualifying 2, Hamilton was quickest with a lap of 1m16.013s, a tenth up on Bottas and half a second clear of Verstappen.
Knocked out at this point were Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) – by just 0.002s by Norris – along with AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat, Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), an impressive Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Renault’s Esteban Ocon.
In Qualifying 1, Hamilton topped the session with a lap of 1m16.872s, a quarter of a second ahead of Perez and Verstappen.
Falling at the first hurdle were the Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean, the Williamses of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi and the Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi, who suffered a big moment at the exit of the chicane on his first run.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying grid results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|Gap
|km/h
|1
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'15.584
|221.713
|2
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'15.643
|0.059
|221.540
|3
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|1'16.292
|0.708
|219.656
|4
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|1'16.482
|0.898
|219.110
|5
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|1'16.589
|1.005
|218.804
|6
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|1'17.029
|1.445
|217.554
|7
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|1'17.044
|1.460
|217.512
|8
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|1'17.084
|1.500
|217.399
|9
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'17.087
|1.503
|217.390
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|1'17.136
|1.552
|217.252
|11
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'17.168
|1.584
|217.162
|12
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|1'17.192
|1.608
|217.095
|13
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|1'17.198
|1.614
|217.078
|14
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|1'17.386
|1.802
|216.550
|15
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|1'17.567
|1.983
|216.045
|16
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|1'17.908
|2.324
|215.099
|17
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|1'18.089
|2.505
|214.601
|18
| George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|1'18.099
|2.515
|214.573
|19
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|1'18.532
|2.948
|213.390
|20
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|1'18.697
|3.113
|212.943
F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'15.584
|221.713
|2
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'15.643
|0.059
|0.059
|221.540
|3
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'16.292
|0.708
|0.649
|219.656
|4
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'16.482
|0.898
|0.190
|219.110
|5
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'16.589
|1.005
|0.107
|218.804
|6
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'17.029
|1.445
|0.440
|217.554
|7
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'17.044
|1.460
|0.015
|217.512
|8
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'17.084
|1.500
|0.040
|217.399
|9
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|1'17.087
|1.503
|0.003
|217.390
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|6
|1'17.136
|1.552
|0.049
|217.252
F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|1'16.013
|220.462
|2
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|1'16.152
|0.139
|0.139
|220.059
|3
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|3
|1'16.518
|0.505
|0.366
|219.007
|4
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'16.666
|0.653
|0.148
|218.584
|5
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|6
|1'16.800
|0.787
|0.134
|218.203
|6
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'16.876
|0.863
|0.076
|217.987
|7
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'16.936
|0.923
|0.060
|217.817
|8
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|1'16.953
|0.940
|0.017
|217.769
|9
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'17.163
|1.150
|0.210
|217.176
|10
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'17.166
|1.153
|0.003
|217.168
|11
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|1'17.168
|1.155
|0.002
|217.162
|12
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|6
|1'17.192
|1.179
|0.024
|217.095
|13
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|6
|1'17.198
|1.185
|0.006
|217.078
|14
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|1'17.386
|1.373
|0.188
|216.550
|15
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|6
|1'17.567
|1.554
|0.181
|216.045
F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'16.872
|217.998
|2
| Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|3
|1'17.117
|0.245
|0.245
|217.306
|3
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'17.213
|0.341
|0.096
|217.035
|4
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'17.243
|0.371
|0.030
|216.951
|5
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|1'17.256
|0.384
|0.013
|216.915
|6
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|3
|1'17.316
|0.444
|0.060
|216.746
|7
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|6
|1'17.356
|0.484
|0.040
|216.634
|8
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'17.419
|0.547
|0.063
|216.458
|9
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|5
|1'17.438
|0.566
|0.019
|216.405
|10
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|1'17.573
|0.701
|0.135
|216.028
|11
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'17.577
|0.705
|0.004
|216.017
|12
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|6
|1'17.667
|0.795
|0.090
|215.767
|13
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|6
|1'17.676
|0.804
|0.009
|215.742
|14
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|6
|1'17.765
|0.893
|0.089
|215.495
|15
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|1'17.797
|0.925
|0.032
|215.406
|16
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|1'17.908
|1.036
|0.111
|215.099
|17
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|1'18.089
|1.217
|0.181
|214.601
|18
| George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|9
|1'18.099
|1.227
|0.010
|214.573
|19
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|9
|1'18.532
|1.660
|0.433
|213.390
|20
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|1'18.697
|1.825
|0.165
|212.943
