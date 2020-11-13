Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
FP2 in
01 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Turkish GP / Breaking news

Stroll refusing to dwell on recent "rough patch" of F1 form

shares
comments
Stroll refusing to dwell on recent "rough patch" of F1 form
By:

Racing Point Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll is refusing to dwell on his recent difficult run of form, but conceded that it “hasn’t been fun”.

Stroll has failed to score any points since finishing on the podium in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza over two months ago, reaching the chequered flag just once in that time.

By comparison, teammate Sergio Perez has scored 48 points in the same five-race period, helping Racing Point’s bid for third place in the constructors’ championship.

Stroll crashed heavily while running in the points at Mugello before a collision with Charles Leclerc on the opening lap in Russia forced him to retire.

The Canadian then missed the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring through illness, later testing positive for COVID-19, and retired upon returning in Portugal after clashing with Lando Norris.

Stroll then struggled through the last race at Imola, finishing 13th and overshooting his pit box during the race, prompting Racing Point to say that he needed to regain his confidence after taking a mental “battering” in recent weeks.

Reflecting on the last two months ahead of this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix, Stroll conceded it has been a difficult period to get through, but stressed he did not want to dwell on the missed opportunities.

“It hasn’t been fun, I’m not going to lie,” Stroll admitted.

“It’s been frustrating at times. But you know, this sport is a rollercoaster. I’ve had some highs at the beginning of the season.

“Up until Monza, really, it’s been a great season for me, and unfortunately now, I’ve just gone through a rough patch. There’s nothing I can do about it.

“In hindsight, there’s definitely some things that I believe I could have done differently. There’s been some mistakes I have made in some of the races, and that has cost me some points.

“Then there’s been just unfortunate circumstances, like Mugello, like Russia, then of course missing the race in Nurburgring was far from ideal. But that’s in the past now. There’s nothing that I can do about it.

“Instead of dwelling on it, I’m looking forward to the next four races. I know we have a strong package, and there’s plenty of opportunity in the next four races to come back strongly.

“My sights are set on this weekend as it stands, and the remainder of the season.”

Read Also:

Related video

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc

Previous article

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Turkish GP
Drivers Lance Stroll
Teams Racing Point
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc

Live: Follow Turkish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Turkish GP practice as it happens

Ocon took longer than expected to get back up to speed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon took longer than expected to get back up to speed

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

The banned DJR Falcon

Supercars: Gen3 opens door for new brand talks
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars: Gen3 opens door for new brand talks

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan GP Friday practice results, Bottas dominates

Turkish GP: Latest F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Turkish GP: Latest F1 technical developments

Retro 1991: How the Jordan F1 team was born
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

Retro 1991: How the Jordan F1 team was born

Latest news

Stroll refusing to dwell on recent "rough patch" of F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll refusing to dwell on recent "rough patch" of F1 form

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc

Russell set for back-of-grid start after engine penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell set for back-of-grid start after engine penalty

Ocon took longer than expected to get back up to speed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon took longer than expected to get back up to speed

Trending

1
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc

29min
2
Formula 1

Live: Follow Turkish GP practice as it happens

2h
3
Formula 1

Ocon took longer than expected to get back up to speed

1h
4
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

5
Supercars

Supercars: Gen3 opens door for new brand talks

Latest news

Stroll refusing to dwell on recent "rough patch" of F1 form
Formula 1

Stroll refusing to dwell on recent "rough patch" of F1 form

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc

Russell set for back-of-grid start after engine penalty
Formula 1

Russell set for back-of-grid start after engine penalty

Ocon took longer than expected to get back up to speed
Formula 1

Ocon took longer than expected to get back up to speed

Leclerc: Ferrari's struggles have made me a better driver
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari's struggles have made me a better driver

Latest videos

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets 01:52
Formula 1
21h

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets

Red Bull: Back in Turkey 02:06
Formula 1
21h

Red Bull: Back in Turkey

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage 07:59
Formula 1
Nov 11, 2020

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar 05:40
Formula 1
Nov 10, 2020

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments 03:09
Formula 1
Nov 8, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Turkish GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.