Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Race in
21 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
138 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Qualifying report

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying

shares
comments
Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying
By:
Jul 11, 2020, 2:51 PM

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for Formula 1's first Styrian Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen in a wet and wild qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring.

Carlos Sainz grabbed third place for McLaren, with Austrian Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas finishing fourth.

Despite fears heavy rain would lead to a washout on Saturday after FP3's cancellation, qualifying got going 46 minutes later than scheduled as a break in the weather meant the action could take place on the extreme wet-weather tyres.

The fluctuations in the weathers' intensity meant Q2 had the fastest times of the three segments, but still came down to the final runs in Q3 as the water cleared from a late-Q2 rain surge.

Hamilton held the top spot ahead of the final runs but was under significant pressure from Verstappen, who saved two big snaps of oversteer at Turns 6 and 8 on his final flying lap but could not save a slide exiting the penultimate corner.

Although the Red Bull driver managed to avoid a full 360 his chances of pole were dashed and Hamilton in any case improved his best Q3 time to a 1m19.273s to end up 1.216s clear.

Sainz popped into third to take his best F1 career starting spot, with Bottas taking fourth despite setting his best Q3 time at the death.

Esteban Ocon took fifth for Renault ahead of Lando Norris, who will drop three grid spots for his FP1 penalty for overtaking under yellow flags.

Alex Albon was seventh in the second Red Bull ahead of Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri, with Daniel Ricciardo ninth.

Sebastian Vettel rounded out the Q3 runners in another disappointing qualifying showing for Ferrari.

Behind the top 10, Charles Leclerc became the second Ferrari driver in a week to be knocked out in Q2 as he could not improve on his final laps in the middle segment.

Leclerc had indicated he wanted to stay out on his initial Q2 wets when it came to putting a fresh set on for the final runs, but when he did come in the rain intensified and few drivers managed to improve their times late on.

Leclerc was told to push all through his final runs, but his final lap was 1.3s down on his Q2 best and he will start 11th – as Vettel did a week ago.

George Russell will start an F1 career-best 12th as he got Williams into Q2 – something it did not do once in 2019 – with a late rapid run on fresh wets in Q1.

Russell then posted a strong early Q2 effort, which helped him hold onto his high grid spot as the rain that thwarted Leclerc also frustrated Lance Stroll, Daniil Kvyat and Kevin Magnussen.

Stroll did look like he might be able to improve on his final run, but after a strong start his last lap got slower as it went on and then running wide at the exit of Turn 9 cost him and he will line up P13.

When Q1 did get underway, Vettel headed the queue to get out of the pitlane when the delayed session finally started and it was an ever-changing order as the drivers explored the soaking track.

Hamilton ended up quickest in the first segment, which was ended early after Antonio Giovinazzi spun as he ran across the kerbs at the exit of penultimate corner, spearing off into the barriers at the final turn.

He was able to drive clear by dropped debris on the pit straight and eventually stopped on the approach to Turn 4 – where Hamilton and Albon clashed in the closing stages of last weekend's Austrian GP – which meant the red flags were shown.

That meant few drivers were able to improve on fresh wets, with Kimi Raikkonen and Sergio Perez heading those knocked out in Q1 – with the latter the most high-profile exit after finishing Friday with the day's third fastest time.

Unlike Russell, Nicholas Latifi, who skated across the Turn 6 gravel mid-way through Q1, was unable to improve on his new wets as the red flags came out as he approached the final corners and he will start 18th as a result, ahead of Giovinazzi.

Romain Grosjean did not set a time in Q1 after going off at Turn 4 on his out-lap – just in front of Vettel's opening lap in the segment – and he did reappear after returning to the pits after that incident.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'19.273
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'20.489 1.216
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 1'20.671 1.398
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'20.701 1.428
5 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 1'20.922 1.649
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 1'21.011 1.738
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'21.028 1.755
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 1'21.192 1.919
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'20.925 1.652
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 1'21.651 2.378
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'19.628 0.355
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'19.636 0.363
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 1'19.645 0.372
14 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 1'19.717 0.444
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'20.211 0.938
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'21.372 2.099
17 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 1'21.607 2.334
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'21.759 2.486
19 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'21.831 2.558
20 France Romain Grosjean
Haas
View full results
Next article
Ricciardo avoids grid penalty after Friday crash

Previous article

Ricciardo avoids grid penalty after Friday crash

Next article

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Trending Today

Ricciardo avoids grid penalty after Friday crash
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Ricciardo avoids grid penalty after Friday crash

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying

Styrian GP: Perez heads FP1 from Verstappen
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Styrian GP: Perez heads FP1 from Verstappen

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap
Formula 1 / Formula 1
9m

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

F1 "can’t get complacent" despite no positive COVID cases
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 "can’t get complacent" despite no positive COVID cases

Latest news

Vettel pitting contributed to Verstappen's Q3 spin
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1m

Vettel pitting contributed to Verstappen's Q3 spin

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap
Formula 1 / Formula 1
9m

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
19m

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
26m

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Styrian GP
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo avoids grid penalty after Friday crash

2h
2
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying

1h
3
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Perez heads FP1 from Verstappen

4
Formula 1

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap

9m
5
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best moments

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria 06:18
Formula 1

The Updates That Helped Mercedes To Victory In Austria

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021 06:21
Formula 1

Why Renault Chose Alonso For 2021

Styrian GP Reverse Grid 01:06
Formula 1

Styrian GP Reverse Grid

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos 03:12
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP best photos

Latest news

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap
Formula 1

Hamilton reminded of Silverstone 2008 on pole lap

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying
Formula 1

Bottas explains 1.4s gap to Hamilton in qualifying

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying
Formula 1

Leclerc under double investigation after qualifying

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Hamilton storms to pole in wild, wet qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.