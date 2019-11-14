Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA asks for teams' oil details in latest engine saga twist

shares
comments
FIA asks for teams' oil details in latest engine saga twist
By:
Nov 14, 2019, 8:29 PM

Formula 1 teams have been asked to supply information about the use of lubricants in their engines, the latest move to ensure oil is not being burned for performance gains.

Ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, the governing body has issued a technical directive reiterating previous instructions that outlaw burning oil to improve performance.

It has also requested every team sends details such as the designation, specification and quantity of lubricants in their engines.

This will give the FIA a reference should it undertake any checks related to lubricant use in the future.

The FIA has not targeted any specific manufacturer or team with this request, which is why every competitor has been asked to supply information.

However, it comes amid rival teams scrutinising Ferrari and its qualifying performance advantage since the summer break.

As reported by Motorsport.com, the FIA was approached by at least one team several weeks ago, as Ferrari's rivals sought clarification over the legality of practices they thought might be behind the Italian team gaining a power boost in qualifying.

One theory was that a leak from the intercooler, in which Ferrari uses oil unlike its competitors, would allow a small amount of oil vapour to become part of the engine's combustion process.

F1's technical regulations issued by the FIA states that cooling systems must not "intentionally make use of the latent heat of vaporisation of any fluid with the exception of fuel for the normal purpose of combustion in the engine".

Read Also:

The FIA has received multiple requests about certain engine designs and practices that may be illegal as teams attempt to clarify what is and is not allowed.

This is the second technical directive issued in as many races.

Ahead of the previous grand prix in the United States, the FIA told teams that specific efforts to exploit fuel-flow regulations would be illegal.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was outspoken following the United States GP, and angered Ferrari when he said Ferrari's drop in performance there was a direct result of the FIA's fuel-flow directive.

On Thursday in Brazil, Verstappen welcomed the FIA's latest clampdown as well and emphasised that teams now know what is legal.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he was pleased to see the FIA issue these technical directives, Verstappen said: "Yeah, it's good.

"The FIA is definitely on top of it and it's now very clear for everyone what's allowed and what's not allowed. In general, it's always good that the FIA is on top of everything.

"But it's very complex regulations with everything. So it's not the easiest job to be on top of everything straight away, because it's a lot of rules."

Next article
Vettel: Verstappen claims were "not professional or mature"

Previous article

Vettel: Verstappen claims were "not professional or mature"

Next article

Brazilian GP: Best images from Interlagos on Thursday

Brazilian GP: Best images from Interlagos on Thursday
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
MotoGP

Marquez: Lorenzo didn't deserve final season like this

3
General

Olivier Dufour appointed CEO, Motorsport Network France

4
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

1h

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.