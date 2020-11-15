Formula 1
Formula 1 / Turkish GP / Results

2020 F1 Turkish GP race results

shares
comments
2020 F1 Turkish GP race results
By:

Lewis Hamilton won the Turkish Grand Prix for Mercedes at Istanbul Park, round 14 of the Formula 1 World Championship, to claim his record-equalling seventh world championship in a chaotic wet race.

Lance Stroll led from pole ahead of Sergio Perez in a Racing Point 1-2, as Esteban Ocon – hit by teammate Daniel Ricciardo – and Valtteri Bottas spun off at Turn 1. Hamilton jumped up to third from sixth, but went off at Turn 12, and dropped back to sixth. Meanwhile, Bottas suffered a second spin on the opening lap.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen made an awful start from the front row, but worked his way back to fourth, hounding Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in the opening stages.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Bottas were early adopters of the intermediate tyre, both having dropped towards the rear of the pack. Vettel pitted for inters on Lap 9, freeing Verstappen to chase the Racing Points.

Read Also:

Stroll stopped to switch to inters on Lap 10, which handed the lead to Perez for a lap before he too pitted, promoting Verstappen to P1. Verstappen stayed out for two more laps, and lost time in his stop as tape was removed from his brake duct, rejoining right behind Perez, who also suffered a slow stop, but ahead of Vettel and Hamilton.

Stroll led by 10s when a Virtual Safety Car was required to recover Antonio Giovinazzi’s stranded Alfa Romeo.

Hamilton attacked Vettel for fourth, but ran wide – complaining about his brakes – and dropped behind Albon, who also then passed Vettel.

Verstappen attacked Perez but suffered a wild spin after he ran wide, and was forced to pit again for new tyres, which dropped him from third to eighth. Albon then stepped up for Red Bull, and took the fight to Perez – and both of them slashed into Stroll’s lead – but Albon spun out of third place at Turn 4.

Hamilton took the lead on Lap 37, after Stroll pitted for a second set of inters, and Lewis passed Perez on track. Stroll – who had dominated the race until now – had no pace on his new set of inters, then became embroiled in a battle with the Ferraris of Vettel and Leclerc, who surged ahead to run fourth and fifth. Albon and Carlos Sainz (McLaren) also passed him, dropping Stroll to eighth.

Hamilton’s choice to stay on a set of intermediates for the majority of the race proved to be the winning strategy, which was mirrored by Perez in second. Vettel was the first of the two stoppers, passing Leclerc in the final corners after Charles outbraked himself while trying to lunge past Perez, with a charging Sainz in fifth. The Red Bulls were next up, with Verstappen finishing ahead of Albon despite another spin.

Lando Norris set fastest lap on his way to eighth, passing the beleaguered Stroll with two laps to go.

Bottas suffered a woeful race, spinning numerous times on his way to 14th, and was lapped by Hamilton with 12 laps remaining.

F1 Turkish Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Pits Points
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 58 1:42'19.313 1 25
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 58 1:42'50.946 1 18
3 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 58 1:42'51.273 2 15
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 58 1:42'53.171 2 12
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 58 1:42'53.676 2 10
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 58 1:43'04.186 3 8
7 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 58 1:43'05.797 2 6
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 58 1:43'20.572 2 5
9 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 58 1:43'31.666 2 2
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 58 1:43'54.773 2 1
11 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 57 1 lap 2
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 57 1 lap 1
13 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 57 1 lap 2
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 57 1 lap 2
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 57 1 lap 3
16 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 57 1 lap 2
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 55 3
18 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 49 3
Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 39 3
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 11 1
View full results

F1 Turkish Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 58 1'36.806
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 57 1'38.193 1.387 1.387
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 53 1'38.431 1.625 0.238
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 56 1'38.754 1.948 0.323
5 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 54 1'39.099 2.293 0.345
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 56 1'39.413 2.607 0.314
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 53 1'39.586 2.780 0.173
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 53 1'39.662 2.856 0.076
9 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 57 1'39.743 2.937 0.081
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point 55 1'39.921 3.115 0.178
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 47 1'39.961 3.155 0.040
12 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 50 1'40.392 3.586 0.431
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 54 1'40.677 3.871 0.285
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 51 1'40.814 4.008 0.137
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 45 1'40.948 4.142 0.134
16 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 55 1'41.006 4.200 0.058
17 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 53 1'41.019 4.213 0.013
18 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 38 1'43.281 6.475 2.262
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 32 1'43.495 6.689 0.214
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 11 1'51.122 14.316 7.627
View full results

F1 Turkish Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3 4
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes W 8 I 53
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point W 11 I 48
3 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari W 10 I 25 I 25
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari W 8 I 24 I 28
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren W 16 I 23 I 25
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull W 25 I 7 I 33 I 15
7 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull W 12 I 22 I 24
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren W 10 I 27 I 22
9 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point W 11 I 27 I 22
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault W 21 I 22 I 26
11 France Esteban Ocon
Renault W 10 W 19 I 47
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri W 9 I 49
13 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri W 14 I 23 I 24
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes W 7 I 42 I 11
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo W 17 I 22 I 23 I 7
16 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams I 32 I 10 I 15
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas W 10 I 26 I 22
18 France Romain Grosjean
Haas W 9 I 28 I 13
Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams I 8 I 30 I 1
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo W 19 I 3
View full results

F1 Turkish Grand Prix as it happened

Turkish GP: Hamilton wins to secure seventh F1 title

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Turkish GP
Author Charles Bradley

