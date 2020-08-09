Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Breaking news

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning

shares
comments
Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Aug 9, 2020, 4:52 PM

Max Verstappen says he was confident managing his tyres while chasing the Mercedes pair during the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix which was why he pushed on despite Red Bull warnings.

Verstappen charged to victory thanks to impressive tyre management over his first stint on the hard compound Pirellis which allowed him to pull out an advantage over Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton after their first stops.

Opting for the alternative strategy by starting on the hard tyres, Verstappen knew his opening stint and tyre management would be crucial and after seeing the Mercedes duo struggling he started to close the gap which led to Red Bull warning him to drop back to look after his own tyres.

Verstappen responded over his team radio, "this the only chance of being close to the Mercedes, I'm not just sitting behind like a grandma" and duly kept the pressure on before the first pitstops.

After the race, the Dutch driver explained he was happy with his tyre management and could see the Mercedes drivers were suffering so he wanted to maximise his opportunity.

"I was already managing [my tyres] but their tyres were completely gone, I could see the tyres opening up," Verstappen said. "But it was also expected with these tyres especially on high fuel when the car is very heavy.

Read Also:

"But I didn't want to just sit behind like I have been doing in previous races all the time so once I had the opportunity to put a bit of pressure on I want to do that so I tried.

"I had a big moment once when I was close to Lewis in Turn 13, because it is really hard to follow even when I had the grip advantage.

"Then it got to the point where it was impossible for them to continue so they boxed and that is where my race started."

Verstappen also conceded he was wary of wrecking his own tyres while following Bottas and Hamilton but felt it wasn't an issue that would compromise his race strategy which was why he continued to push against Red Bull's advice.

"I hate sitting back especially when you see the car is pretty decent," he said. "Sometimes it can be a bit of suicide, killing your tyres and trying to hang on desperately but I don't think that was the case today."

Verstappen has moved up to second place in the Formula 1 world drivers' championship, ahead of Bottas, and is 30 points behind Hamilton at the top of the standings.

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"

Previous article

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"

Next article

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Author Haydn Cobb

Trending Today

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy

MotoGP too expensive for us, says Kawasaki
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP too expensive for us, says Kawasaki

Miller: I've had my "one" acceptable mistake of 2020
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller: I've had my "one" acceptable mistake of 2020

Espargaro: Zarco “didn’t want” to avoid Turn 1 contact
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Espargaro: Zarco “didn’t want” to avoid Turn 1 contact

Binder: Debut MotoGP win after three races “scary”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
36m

Binder: Debut MotoGP win after three races “scary”

Latest news

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
24m

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy

1h
2
MotoGP

Espargaro: Zarco “didn’t want” to avoid Turn 1 contact

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim

24m
4
Formula 1

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP race results

3h

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Latest news

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim
Formula 1

Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy
Formula 1

Binotto: Vettel's spin hurt his race more than strategy

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he defied Red Bull warning

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"
Formula 1

Vettel: Ferrari strategy "didn't make any sense"

Leclerc wasn't expecting to finish higher than eighth
Formula 1

Leclerc wasn't expecting to finish higher than eighth

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.