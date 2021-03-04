Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
206 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
234 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
276 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
283 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"

By:

Sebastian Vettel has blasted Formula 1’s plans to introduce sprint races in 2021, saying the plan “makes no sense” and is “taking the focus away from the real problem”.

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"

F1 is planning to stage sprint races on the Saturday of three grand prix weekends this year in a bid to trial the format change, setting the grid for Sunday.

A 100km event is currently planned for races in Canada, Italy and Brazil after receiving “broad support” from teams at the last F1 Commission meeting. Further details are being finalised by a working group in the coming weeks, with a final decision expected before the start of the season at the end of March.

But a number of drivers have voiced their concerns about the plan, fearing it could devalue Sunday grand prix victories and not solve any issues with the on-track racing. Four-time world champion Vettel has become the most vocal figure on the plan, making his opposition clear and questioning the rationale behind the decision.

“I don’t know what the thinking is behind it,” Vettel said when asked by Motorsport.com about his view on the proposal. “I don’t like it. Why would you have a pre-final to a final? What’s the point of that? I don’t understand it.

“Obviously if there is a race on Saturday, then I will have to take part because I still want to drive on Sunday, but from my point of view, it makes no sense.”

Read Also:

Vettel felt that if F1 had to change the format for a grand prix weekend, it was indicative of a greater problem that need be to be resolved.

“You have the grand prix and it has always been around 300km and the main challenge of the weekend,” said Vettel. “I I think if you have to introduce something like this, then there is something else that you need to fix other than the format, or another race, or another two minutes, or a Q4 or Q5, or whatever it is.

“Maybe it’s shifting or taking the focus away from the real problem. It’s more of a patch rather than a fix.”

Vettel is not the only driver to have spoken out against sprint races. Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are both unsure of the plan, calling it “risky”, while Daniel Ricciardo felt it would detract from the Sunday races.

But teams are known to be in favour of the plan, with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff believing it was something that F1 “needs to do” and try out in 2021.

shares
comments

Related video

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season

Previous article

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

18h
2
Formula 1

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season

2h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes hiding floor design for W12 F1 car

4
Supercars

Supercars working on TV graphics fix

5
Supercars

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

10h
Latest news
Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"
Formula 1

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"

58m
Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season
Formula 1

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season

2h
Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title
Formula 1

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title

12h
The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery
Formula 1

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery

12h
Bottas looking to be "a bit more selfish" in 2021 F1 title bid
Formula 1

Bottas looking to be "a bit more selfish" in 2021 F1 title bid

12h
Latest videos
The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
17h

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
17h

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
Formula 1
18h

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

Aston Martin is back to F1 02:55
Formula 1
18h

Aston Martin is back to F1

Alpine A521 F1 Launch Highlights 11:32
Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

Alpine A521 F1 Launch Highlights

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season

Bottas looking to be "a bit more selfish" in 2021 F1 title bid
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas looking to be "a bit more selfish" in 2021 F1 title bid

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
17h
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
17h
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era Prime

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era

Ferrari is starting its post-Sebastian Vettel age by welcoming Carlos Sainz in alongside Charles Leclerc. But while Sainz has a tough challenge to match his new teammate, Ferrari is also sending a message that previous intra-team spats must end

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine Prime

The mantra Ocon must follow to challenge Alonso at Alpine

OPINION: It's been an uneasy ride for Esteban Ocon since his F1 comeback - and fresh challenges lie in wait as he's joined by double world champion Fernando Alonso in the newly rebranded Alpine team. STUART CODLING sets out a roadmap to success…

Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021
Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Every Formula 1 team is facing the same difficult decision this season: how do you split precious aero development time between the current car and the all-new 2022 project?

Formula 1
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept

F1 needs to try sprint races despite controversy - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 needs to try sprint races despite controversy - Wolff

Pye paired with top engineer Keed for Sydney
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Pye paired with top engineer Keed for Sydney

Legend racers added to Bathurst Festival
Supercars Supercars / News

Legend racers added to Bathurst Festival

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

Latest news

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas reveals livery for VF-21 car ahead of new F1 season

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin sets five-year target for winning F1 title

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.