Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Changing opinions of critics "a nightmare"

shares
comments
Vettel: Changing opinions of critics "a nightmare"
By:
Co-author: Roberto Chinchero
Oct 30, 2019, 9:26 AM

Sebastian Vettel says the changing opinions of his critics in Formula 1 is a "nightmare" and that his future will be decided by both 2020 and the championship's impending rules overhaul.

Vettel's performances and his future have been under increasing scrutiny this season because of a combination of his own errors and the rise of Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

The four-time world champion finally ended a win drought of more than a year in the Singapore Grand Prix, on a weekend that began with scrutiny over his recent high-profile mistake in Italy, and disrupted a run of Leclerc poles by topping qualifying in Japan.

When Leclerc won Ferrari's home race at Monza, Vettel finished off the podium after spinning early on and earning a penalty when he rejoined the track just as Lance Stroll was approaching, and he said the shift from criticism from that incident to praise in Singapore is frustrating.

"It is just difficult sometimes not to listen [to critics]," Vettel told Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview. "The world is moving so fast these days. I think people judge too quickly. That is my opinion.

"But that's what it is, and that's not just in Formula 1. It doesn't get any different treatment to other things if you look at other sports, you look away from sports, you look to politics.

"It is a nightmare. Every day you judge, you change your opinion. But that I find is not credible, because if you stand for something – values, or you have an opinion, how can you change it overnight?

"Unless you have a reason. But then you change it again the next night."

Read Also:

Vettel said his experience of the views held by his critics means he has learned to understand that people's opinions "change very fast".

However, he stressed that is "not easy sometimes", especially as it can also impact his team.

"We have a lot of people in the team and obviously we're all fans of the sport. We're passionate, and people follow what is being said and being written.

"That doesn't help. Sometimes, if there is something negative it takes a little bit longer to get it out of people's heads.

"But is quite funny, because three days before they say that everything is bad, and then one race after they say everything is great.

"For myself it is not so bad, because I've been around for a long time, and you seen ups and downs."

Roberto Chinchero in an interview with Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Roberto Chinchero in an interview with Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

New rules key to future

Vettel's future has been the subject of increasing speculation this year because of a combination of his own errors and the rise of Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

Asked if he wants to end his career with Ferrari, where he currently has a contract to the end of 2020, Vettel said: "I don't know. I mean, I guess I am not looking too far ahead, but I don't know.

"I think it depends a lot on what is happening with the rules. I think it depends on next year. And then we go from there."

F1 will reveal its massive rules upheaval on Thursday at the United States Grand Prix.

New sporting, technical and financial regulations will be released, with the primary aim being to improve racing by closing up the competitive order and allowing teams design cars that are easier to follow.

"We've seen that the longer the rules are in place then the closer the field tends to be," said Vettel. "That's true for the top three teams, but then there is still quite a big gap to the teams behind.

"You have the best teams in the front and the best drivers in the front no matter which rules you're running, but for sure it will be nicer if you bring everybody closer together."

Read Also:

Vettel said he is not sure how optimistic to be about the overhaul, but believes it is important that it works.

"I hope that whatever comes out is good for the sport," he said. "Because something needs to happen. Everybody is spending a lot of money to try and find a little bit of performance. In a way it has to be simplified.

"There is always a fine line between keeping the DNA of Formula 1 and trying to string everybody together.

You don't want the same cars for everybody with the same engines, because that would not be Formula 1. But something must happen, because otherwise I think its very difficult to master the future and the future challenges of motor racing."

Roberto Chinchero in an interview with Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Roberto Chinchero in an interview with Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Next article
Miami Grand Prix plan hits trouble in City Hall meeting

Previous article

Miami Grand Prix plan hits trouble in City Hall meeting

Next article

Hamilton hopes Red Bull doesn't "spit out" Albon

Hamilton hopes Red Bull doesn't "spit out" Albon
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

3h
2
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

3h
3
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

4
Supercars

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

5
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.