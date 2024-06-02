All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1

Vowles thinks no F1 team will hit minimum weight in 2026

Formula 1 teams will struggle to hit the lower minimum weight limit expected to feature in the 2026 regulations, reckons Williams team principal James Vowles.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The overhaul in rules for 2026 will affect both powertrain and chassis design, with a near-50/50 split in power delivery from the internal combustion engine and the hybrid unit - which no longer includes the turbo-mounted MGU-H.

With the increased reliance on hybridisation, the powertrains will be heavier in 2026, although the chassis is expected to lose weight through being shorter and 10cm narrower than the current specification of cars. Aerodynamicists will also get to experiment with active aero to improve the on-track racing product.

This is expected to contribute to a weight saving of between 40-50kg, and Vowles believes that teams are going to struggle to hit the ultimate minimum weight limit - much like many of the teams had done at the start of the 2022 rules cycle.

"I think by 2026 [Williams will] be in a sensible place [with car weight]," Vowles explained in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, following an admission that Williams was losing over 0.4 seconds a lap with added weight.

"But even then, '26 has very interesting regulations at the moment that reward weight in a way that no other championship has, because it's such a low number. I don't believe anyone can hit that."

"That's on the side. But even beyond there, we need to make sure that we have a car that you can continually add downforce to in the wind tunnel at the right rate, so it's a competitive level. That's got to be what you want."

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing

Photo by: Williams

Explaining Williams' growth under his stewardship and his continuing desire to turn the team's fortunes around, Vowles reckons that the entire team remains ripe for improvement before it can even consider becoming a championship contender.

In addition to weight, Vowles has spoken of the need to modernise internal processes and investing in the materials aspect of the team, which will streamline the build of future cars produced at the Grove factory.

Read Also:

"There is not one area of this company that I am happy we are at the level required so we can fight for a championship. Not one," he added.

"That's a bold statement, but a truthful statement of it as well. Weight is the one that everyone out here will understand now why we're saying we're on the right path, but we've got a lot of things we need to address and fix. 

"I've said from the beginning, we're open about it. We're going to be here and take you on the journey of what we're doing and why it's so difficult, and why Formula 1 is exceptional. 

"But we will get there. Weight is just the one that's slapping us on the face today, but that's not the main issue."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Was I nuts to have enjoyed the Monaco Grand Prix?
Next article Red Bull braced for tough Canada test amid F1 kerb struggles

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Ricciardo's focus on improving F1 performance, not securing new RB contract

Ricciardo's focus on improving F1 performance, not securing new RB contract

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Ricciardo's focus on improving F1 performance, not securing new RB contract
Ferrari beating Red Bull in Monaco 'changes nothing' - Vasseur

Ferrari beating Red Bull in Monaco 'changes nothing' - Vasseur

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Ferrari beating Red Bull in Monaco 'changes nothing' - Vasseur
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Latest news

Isle of Man TT 2024: Tuesday racing hit with major rain delay, no Superstock

Isle of Man TT 2024: Tuesday racing hit with major rain delay, no Superstock

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT 2024: Tuesday racing hit with major rain delay, no Superstock
Did the WRC’s shorter sprint-style format work?

Did the WRC’s shorter sprint-style format work?

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Did the WRC’s shorter sprint-style format work?
Martin didn't make Aprilia MotoGP decision "out of anger”, says Rivola

Martin didn't make Aprilia MotoGP decision "out of anger”, says Rivola

MGP MotoGP
Martin didn't make Aprilia MotoGP decision "out of anger”, says Rivola
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Prime

Discover prime content
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia