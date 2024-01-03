Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team

Red Bull's technical director Pierre Wache has praised Adrian Newey's "irreplaceable" contribution and open-minded approach to the Formula 1 team's work.

Author Benjamin Vinel
Co-author Alex Kalinauckas
Updated
Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

One of the most successful engineers in the history of F1, Newey has been a mainstay of Red Bull since he joined in 2006, contributing to the outfit's 13 world titles – seven in the drivers' championship with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, six in the constructors'. 

Having taken up different projects in the Red Bull group since 2014, Newey stepped back from the daily management of F1 technical affairs as Wache was promoted to technical director in 2018. Although he is nearing retirement, the 65-year-old Brit remains involved in designing the team's machines, and his contribution is commended as paramount to their competitiveness. 

"He’s irreplaceable, yes – you cannot replace him!" Wache told Motorsport.com. "On a daily basis, he’s not part of our process. He’s more coming from the sideways and trying to help us or challenge us on different aspects of the team – it could be mechanical design, aero or vehicle dynamics." 

Pierre Wache, Race Engineer, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, in the garage

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Wache, Race Engineer, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, in the garage

Newey's experience is deemed invaluable after nearly two decades at Red Bull as well as previous successful stints at Williams and McLaren, with Wache reckoning the team's stalwart has "the most experience of the full grid in terms of engineering" and agreeing he now acts as a mentor to the squad.

"You have to use him as experience, as he has less time for us," he said. "He’s more… I don’t know the word in English – when you say somebody is there to challenge one aspect of stuff. He’s not there to do the plan, to do the full concept of the car." 

Asked if Newey was now acting like a sounding board, with the team bouncing ideas off him, Wache confirmed: "It’s for sure. And after, he’s challenging us. I tell you I would say more challenging than [agreeing]. 

"I think it’s good. Because when you have a step back, you see also different things. He has a different background than all of us. And also, he has some knowledge that we don’t have. Because we didn’t experience that [yet]." 

On top of Newey's experience, the Frenchman is particularly impressed with his humility, emphasising that he creates a healthy working environment: "He’s a very smart person and he’s still very open-minded. People with plenty of success normally [think] their idea is the best, and he’s not like that. He’s very open-minded. I think he’s working like that – as a mentor and challenging us." 

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Norris: Self-criticism led to some of my best F1 races in 2023
More from
Benjamin Vinel
Customer cars key if manufacturers end up deserting Hypercar – Porsche

Customer cars key if manufacturers end up deserting Hypercar – Porsche

WEC

Customer cars key if manufacturers end up deserting Hypercar – Porsche Customer cars key if manufacturers end up deserting Hypercar – Porsche

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1

General

Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1 Meet Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo's son aiming for F1

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race

Formula 1

Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race Multi 21: Flash back to Red Bull's most controversial race

Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Alpine: You won't beat Red Bull F1 team by copying it

Alpine: You won't beat Red Bull F1 team by copying it

Formula 1

Alpine: You won't beat Red Bull F1 team by copying it Alpine: You won't beat Red Bull F1 team by copying it

Horner: Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to be "PR robot" in F1

Horner: Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to be "PR robot" in F1

Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to be "PR robot" in F1 Horner: Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to be "PR robot" in F1

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record

Latest news

New Porsche Taycan buries Tesla Model S Plaid's Nurburgring record

New Porsche Taycan buries Tesla Model S Plaid's Nurburgring record

Auto Automotive

New Porsche Taycan buries Tesla Model S Plaid's Nurburgring record New Porsche Taycan buries Tesla Model S Plaid's Nurburgring record

Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward

Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward

Indy IndyCar

Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward

Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team

Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team

F1 Formula 1

Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team Wache: Modest Newey still irreplaceable at Red Bull F1 team

Chase Purdy to run full NASCAR Truck schedule with Spire

Chase Purdy to run full NASCAR Truck schedule with Spire

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Chase Purdy to run full NASCAR Truck schedule with Spire Chase Purdy to run full NASCAR Truck schedule with Spire

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022 How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change Why a long-held tenet of F1 sponsorship is beginning to change

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe