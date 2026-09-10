Why Ferrari won’t have to worry about another manhole cover incident at the Madring

For the first time since 2023, Formula 1 is set to make its debut on a brand-new circuit. The Madring, located in Madrid, will host the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

In line with many new circuits of the last 15 years, this is a so-called ‘street circuit’, although it is of a particular kind. Whilst it does incorporate sections of public road, part of it has been specifically designed to host Formula 1 races. In this respect, it follows in the footsteps of ‘contemporary’ semi-urban circuits such as Sochi, Jeddah or Miami.

Some are awaiting the first laps with a certain curiosity – not to say a certain apprehension – given that what we have seen of the Madring so far suggests it may prove a particularly difficult challenge to master.

However, a debut on a new circuit is often an opportunity to iron out a few kinks. But this time, the organising committee will avoid scrutiny over an issue that has impacted street circuits in the past.

Carlos Sainz was taken out in FP1 by a manhole cover that broke free Photo by: Erik Junius

In 2023, when F1 made its debut on the new Las Vegas street circuit, the first day of racing proved particularly eventful. In fact, right from the first practice session, Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari struck a manhole cover that came loose due to a fault in the concrete meant to secure it.

Whilst the worst was avoided – as the Spaniard was not injured – the same could not be said for his car. This incident, cost Ferrari dearly – both in sporting terms (with a grid penalty for the Spaniard) and financially – but also led to a drastic reshuffling of the evening’s schedule. FP1 was cancelled after 10 minutes and the second practice session was postponed until 2.30 am, local time, in front of empty stands as spectators were asked to evacuate the circuit...

No manholes, no problems?

No manhole covers, no problem, right? Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

A difficult but seminal day for Las Vegas… and apparently for Spanish Grand Prix organisers too. As Ferrari – which has a particular interest in the matter – has revealed, the very design of the Madring took into account the ever-tricky issue of manhole covers on street circuits.

How? Quite simply by ensuring there would be none along the 5.416 km of the track.

Thus, the Scuderia stated in its presentation of the race: “Zero. The number of manhole covers on the track. To avoid the problems seen at other street circuits, the design specified there would be none in the track surface."

A sigh of relief for Ferrari and for Sainz – who is ambassador for the circuit – no doubt.