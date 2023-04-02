Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton: Mercedes can close gap to Red Bull after Melbourne F1 podium Next / Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards after restart crash
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Why Verstappen's far forward grid start was within F1's rules

After the FIA's increased scrutiny on Formula 1 drivers starting out of their grid boxes this season, Max Verstappen's positioning at the Australian Grand Prix's late restart raised some eyebrows.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Why Verstappen's far forward grid start was within F1's rules

With the Dutchman clearly knowing that there was a lot to lose if he made a poor getaway for the second red-flag restart, he made sure to place his car in the most aggressive spot possible.

But as well as angling himself slightly towards the right to shut off rivals getting him down the inside, Verstappen also pulled incredibly far forward.

In fact, overhead footage of the Red Bull car and photos shot from trackside showed that his nose and wing were well beyond his grid box line and much further forward than his rivals.

While this positioning would appear to be similar to the infractions that Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso picked up in the first two races, the situation is in fact very different.

Going by the wording of F1's Sporting Regulations in relation to where drivers must line up, Verstappen was clearly okay as the matter revolves around the placement of tyres.

The rules regarding the grid boxes are covered in Article 48 of F1's Sporting Regulations and the key clause is element c) of this, which is what Ocon and Alonso fell foul of.

It states that an offence will be deemed to have taken place if: "any part of the contact patch of its front tyres (are) outside of the lines (front and sides) at the time of the start signal."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, the remainder of the field

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, the remainder of the field

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

A closer inspection of Verstappen's wheels shows that while some of the front tyre was overhanging the line, the actual contact patch was never outside of the grid box.

This was therefore a case of Verstappen being absolutely on the limit with his positioning of the car to try to give himself as much of a head start as possible in the critical run to the first corner.

But with visibility so limited from the cockpit with the current generation of cars, it is hard to know how much of Verstappen's placement of his Red Bull was down to luck and how much down to judgement.

Speaking about the matter afterwards, Verstappen explained that he had pulled further forward after his initial stop because he felt he had more room – but never believed he had overstepped the mark.

"To be honest with you, I think I braked a bit late and then I lost my reference a bit," he said. "But then I looked and I was like: 'ah I still have a bit more space.' So I actually moved a bit forward.

"It was really on the limit. But on the limit is not over the limit! The sun was also quite difficult at the end. The visibility especially Turn 1, Turn 3 was quite tough."

It is also clear that, with the FIA having widened the grid boxes by 20 centimetres for this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, there is now increased scope for drivers to start angling their cars against their rivals in a bid to defend better.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: Mercedes can close gap to Red Bull after Melbourne F1 podium

Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards after restart crash
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen: Hamilton did not follow F1 racing rules in first-lap battle

Verstappen: Hamilton did not follow F1 racing rules in first-lap battle

Formula 1
Australian GP

Verstappen: Hamilton did not follow F1 racing rules in first-lap battle Verstappen: Hamilton did not follow F1 racing rules in first-lap battle

F1 stewards reject Haas protest over Australian GP result

F1 stewards reject Haas protest over Australian GP result

Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 stewards reject Haas protest over Australian GP result F1 stewards reject Haas protest over Australian GP result

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Latest news

Byron spins late at Richmond: "That's the way it goes"

Byron spins late at Richmond: "That's the way it goes"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond

Byron spins late at Richmond: "That's the way it goes" Byron spins late at Richmond: "That's the way it goes"

Jeff Gordon praises Berry after runner-up finish in substitute role

Jeff Gordon praises Berry after runner-up finish in substitute role

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond

Jeff Gordon praises Berry after runner-up finish in substitute role Jeff Gordon praises Berry after runner-up finish in substitute role

Tickford facing $100,000 fire damage bill

Tickford facing $100,000 fire damage bill

SUPC Supercars
Albert Park

Tickford facing $100,000 fire damage bill Tickford facing $100,000 fire damage bill

2023 NASCAR Cup at Richmond race results

2023 NASCAR Cup at Richmond race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond

2023 NASCAR Cup at Richmond race results 2023 NASCAR Cup at Richmond race results

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.