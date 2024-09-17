All Series

Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Williams wants Colapinto on 2025 F1 grid, open to Sauber talks

Colapinto has impressed in his first two outings since replacing Sargeant

Ewan Gale Oleg Karpov
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing

Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing

Photo by: Williams

Williams team principal James Vowles believes "you have to let good drivers race" as he weighs up working with Audi to find a permanent Formula 1 seat for Franco Colapinto.

The Argentinian began the year in F2 but was promoted for the final nine F1 races to partner Alex Albon in place of Logan Sargeant, who had struggled to improve on his form from last season.

Colapinto was right on the pace on his bow in the Italian Grand Prix and, despite a crash in Baku practice, he regrouped to outqualify Albon before picking up his maiden points by finishing eighth in the Azeri capital.

But whilst his form has been impressive, Colapinto's career with Williams is at a dead end - at least for next season - as at the end of his cameo, he will stand aside for current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who was announced as Albon's 2025 team-mate at the start of the summer break.

There is a seat available at Sauber for next season, which will become Audi a year after, and in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Vowles insisted he was open to talks that would allow Colapinto to take his place alongside Nico Hulkenberg with the rival outfit.

"In two races he showed the world he's deserving of a place in Formula 1," said Vowles.

Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46

Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

"So I have always been a firm believer that you have to let good drivers race. So we'll see if we can find a way of working with Audi in that circumstance. That's what I was implying for next year.

"Let's see what it ends up being because we have our driver line-up cemented - I think it's still the right line-up for Williams as we're growing and becoming world championship material.

"But I'm incredibly proud, like a father, of what Franco's achieved, and want him to be successful, and also the right way of having him back here in Williams performing is making sure that he's building his career. Simple as that."

On whether a release would be possible whilst retaining Colapinto within the family, Vowles replied: "So, I won't go into the contractual arrangements, but he will always be within the family. And that's what you need to know, but that doesn't mean he can't race elsewhere."

Top Comments

