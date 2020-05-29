Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
181 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams to reveal new F1 livery after terminating ROKiT deal

shares
comments
Williams to reveal new F1 livery after terminating ROKiT deal
By:
May 29, 2020, 9:40 AM

Williams plans to reveal a new livery before the start of the Formula 1 season, in the wake of it terminating its title sponsorship deal with ROKiT.

The Grove-based outfit made a shock announcement on Friday that its deal with ROKiT, which had been due to run until the end of 2023, had been cancelled with immediate effect.

Speaking to selected media, deputy team principal Claire Williams declined to elaborate on the reasons for the split, but was clear it was not related to any contractual breach by her outfit.

"I can't go into detail on the ins and outs," she said. "What I can say is that we met all of our contractual obligations to ROKiT."

Since the team joined forces with ROKiT at the start of last season, it switched away to a new cyan blue and white livery, which was further tweaked for this year.

However, with the ROKiT deal ending, Williams has suggested a new colour scheme will be used once racing gets underway again.

"Obviously the livery is something that we've got to look at when we go racing again, hopefully in July," she said.

"F1 has put a marker in the sand for the sixth of July. We will unveil our new livery before we hit the race track."

While the end of the ROKiT partnership is not ideal for the team in the short term, Williams said she was optimistic that the outfit could find a replacement title sponsor at some point.

She believed that a recent tie-up with sports and entertainment agency 1920 Worldwide to help in the development of the team's commercial programme as being key to it moving forward.

"We very much feel that we look after our partners in a fantastic way," she said. "There's been plenty of evidence of that over the years, with many of Williams' partners remaining with the team in the long term.

"We have also just put in place, over the past three months, a whole new process around our commercial proposition.

"We're working with a new agency, and we're very much redeveloping the way in which we go and take Williams to market, and we have huge confidence in that.

"Williams has always done a good job of attracting new partners into our sport, into our team and I believe and have every confidence that we will continue to do so. This is a great brand. It is a great team. And we're on a very exciting journey."

Related video

Next article
Renault will stay in F1 despite major cutbacks

Previous article

Renault will stay in F1 despite major cutbacks

Next article

When a red flag ruined a Monaco GP thriller

When a red flag ruined a Monaco GP thriller
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams to reveal new F1 livery after terminating ROKiT deal

1h
2
Formula 1

Renault will stay in F1 despite major cutbacks

1h
3
Formula 1

Williams considering selling Formula 1 team

3h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo held Ferrari talks before joining McLaren

5
Formula 1

Aston Martin won't turn Racing Point into "monster" F1 team

2h

Latest videos

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020 02:09
Formula 1
1h

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020

The Best Looking F1 Cars Of All Time 13:04
Formula 1

The Best Looking F1 Cars Of All Time

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos 03:17
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Coulthard met Bernoldi at Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners 04:24
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners

Latest news

Mercedes has "clear intention" to remain in F1 under Wolff
F1

Mercedes has "clear intention" to remain in F1 under Wolff

When a red flag ruined a Monaco GP thriller
F1

When a red flag ruined a Monaco GP thriller

Williams to reveal new F1 livery after terminating ROKiT deal
F1

Williams to reveal new F1 livery after terminating ROKiT deal

Renault will stay in F1 despite major cutbacks
F1

Renault will stay in F1 despite major cutbacks

Aston Martin won't turn Racing Point into "monster" F1 team
F1

Aston Martin won't turn Racing Point into "monster" F1 team

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.