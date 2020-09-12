Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Race in
19 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
29 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"

shares
comments
Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"
By:

Toto Wolff believes Formula 1 risks creating "completely random" results with its reverse grid plans for 2021, saying the series is "not WWE" and "not a reality show".

F1 was pushing earlier this year to use a reverse grid sprint race format instead of qualifying at select races through 2020, only for Mercedes to block the plans and cause them to be scrapped.

But following an exciting race at Monza that saw the front-runners hit trouble and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly score a shock victory, F1 said earlier this week it would revisit the plans for 2021.

A change in F1's governance structure means the move would no longer require unanimity, and a rejection from Mercedes would not sink the proposal as in 2020.

Asked if his position on reverse grids had changed, Wolff outlined his opposition to the proposal, believing it would go against the DNA of F1 and risk producing too many random results.

"I don't think that we should mess with any of the format," Wolff said.

Read Also:

"We see racing series that have tried to change formats that has historically been understood by the fans, NASCAR and the Chase comes to my mind, and I don't think we should be messing around.

"This is not because I have a Mercedes bias. On the contrary, I like the variability and the unpredictability, and we will have races that will be very different such as the Monza race.

"But nobody wants a winner that has started from a reverse grid. I don't think we should be designing freak results where it is almost impossible to overtake, just because we believe that the pecking order should be a different one.

"This is a meritocracy, this is a sport where best man and best machine wins, and this is not WWE, where the outcome is completely random.

"If you want to do random, let's make it a show. But I think the core DNA of the sport is being a sport, and then an entertainment platform.

"It's not a show. It's not a reality show, and it's not Big Brother, and I don't think we should be going there."

The alterations to F1's governance were made under the newly-agreed Concorde Agreement that will come into force from 2021.

Plans such as reverse grid sprint races now only require a 'super majority', which would be reached with approval from eight teams plus the FIA and F1.

F1 managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn said earlier this week the series would "continue to evaluate new formats with the aim of improving the show but always maintaining the DNA of F1."

Should the proposal be approved, the format would only be used at a handful of circuits through the 2021 season, and not become a permanent format change.

Related video

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

Previous article

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

Next article

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?

Mugello F2: Mazepin wins, Schumacher takes point lead
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Mugello F2: Mazepin wins, Schumacher takes point lead

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty

Latest news

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond today?

14m
2
FIA F2

Mugello F2: Mazepin wins, Schumacher takes point lead

1h
3
Formula 1

Tuscan GP: Hamilton beats Bottas, Verstappen to pole

3h
4
Formula 1

Renault progress shows Ferrari can recover performance - Sainz

5
Formula 1

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty

Latest news

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"
Formula 1

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"
Formula 1

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello
Formula 1

Gasly explains reasons behind Q1 exit at Mugello

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pressure "higher than ever" to find time for pole

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance
Formula 1

Bottas says yellow flags in Q3 denied him pole chance

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
1h

Starting Grid for the Tuscany Grand Prix

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 41:12
Formula 1

Should Gasly Return To Red Bull? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello 07:32
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About Mugello

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix 00:59
Formula 1

Mission Winnow: Celebrating Ferrari's 1000th Grand Prix

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020 07:24
Formula 1

Tuscan Grand Prix Preview - F1 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.