Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
11 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
F3 / Macau GP / Breaking news

Floersch: Macau changes “the right thing” after 2018 crash

shares
comments
Floersch: Macau changes “the right thing” after 2018 crash
By:
Nov 15, 2019, 1:30 AM

Sophia Floersch says the “right thing” has been done in the changes made to the Lisboa corner at Macau, where she crashed spectacularly in Formula 3 last year.

After colliding with Jehan Daruvala’s car in 2018 Macau Grand Prix, Floersch hit the inside wall and was then fired airborne into the photographer’s bunker at high speed, resulting in a lengthy injury layoff which included a fractured vertebrae.

In reaction to Floersch's crash and as part of the need to upgrade the circuit’s homologation status to make it eligible to field the new FIA F3 car, seven areas of the circuit have been changed including the Lisboa corner. 

Read Also:

At the infamous 90-degree right-hander in front of the Lisboa Casino, the gap between the inside wall and the kerb has been reduced, while additional fencing has been added. A new tyrewall has also been installed and the photographers’ bunker has been removed. 

“I think the FIA is just doing the right thing,” said Floersch in relation to the changes. “I hope that it will help. You cannot really touch the sausage kerb at that angle anymore, so you can’t start flying.

“We’ll see in the race, but I hope and think something like this won’t happen again.”

Floersch returned to racing in the Formula Regional European Championship with Van Amersfoort Racing this season, but a long-term tie up with HWA culminated in a deal to drive one of the team’s F3 cars in the Valencia post-season test and at Macau.

However, the Valencia test day Floersch drove in was wet, meaning her first laps in the car in the dry came as her first at the Guia circuit since her crash. 

Sophia Flörsch, HWA Racelab

Sophia Flörsch, HWA Racelab

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Asked how it felt in those early laps, Floersch said: “I didn’t really feel any different. It’s just a lot of information at one point, having a virtual safety car on the outlap, having the car for the first time and all that stuff. 

“It’s a lot to learn, I’m here for learning. I think there’s no pressure, it’s just getting the confidence, step by step, the more laps the better so no crashes, hopefully.”

Floersch was 20th in free practice one and provisionally qualified 23rd, but could still improve with one more session on Friday morning remaining to improve her position.

The changes to the track have been almost universally praised by drivers thanks to the fact that the corner angles and speeds have not been affected in most cases by any quest to meet homologation requirements and/or improve safety.

Reigning FIA F3 champion and Ferrari F1 junior Robert Shwartzman said: “It’s quite the same, it didn’t really change the track much. The car is different from last year, but it’s fun to drive it as well. I was expecting way worse at this track with this car, but it actually handles really well. 

“It’s good, they improved the safety and they didn’t cause any difficulties for the drivers on track.” 

You can live stream all of the action from the 2019 Macau Grand Prix free via Motorsport.tv.

For a live stream of the WTCR sessions click here. 

 

Next article
Macau GP: Hughes takes provisional pole

Previous article

Macau GP: Hughes takes provisional pole

Next article

Macau GP: Vips tops crash-shortened practice

Macau GP: Vips tops crash-shortened practice
Load comments

About this article

Series F3
Event Macau GP
Drivers Sophia Flörsch
Author Jack Benyon

F3 Next session

Macau GP

Macau GP

13 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
MotoGP

Marquez: Lorenzo didn't deserve final season like this

3
General

Olivier Dufour appointed CEO, Motorsport Network France

4
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

1h

Latest videos

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: race highlights 01:54
F3

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: race highlights

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: Verschoor pass for the lead 01:24
F3

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: Verschoor pass for the lead

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: race start 01:23
F3

Macau GP - F3 World Cup: race start

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race highlights 01:37
F3

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race highlights

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race start 01:23
F3

Macau GP - F3: Qualifying race start

Latest news

Macau winner Verschoor had bent steering
F3

Macau winner Verschoor had bent steering

Macau GP: Verschoor beats Vips in thrilling duel
F3

Macau GP: Verschoor beats Vips in thrilling duel

DRS suffers system failure on Macau F3 debut
F3

DRS suffers system failure on Macau F3 debut

Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win
F3

Macau F3: Vips takes controlled qualifying win

Carlin "amazed" by team's unlikely Ticktum repair job
F3

Carlin "amazed" by team's unlikely Ticktum repair job

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.