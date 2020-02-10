Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Tanak "learned a very good lesson" from Monte crash

shares
comments
Tanak "learned a very good lesson" from Monte crash
By:
Feb 10, 2020, 1:14 PM

Ott Tanak says he has “learned a very good lesson” and needs to “focus more than ever” on Rally Sweden, after crashing out of his Hyundai World Rally Championship debut.

Tanak rolled off the side of a ravine on the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on the first full day of the event, which ruled him out of competing again that weekend.

He heads into this week’s Rally Sweden as the reigning winner, having taken his first Swedish victory last year with Toyota.

Owing to his crash on round one, Tanak will start well behind his top WRC rivals in the running order, which could prove a hindrance or an advantage depending on what conditions meet the drivers this week.

“Since Monte, I have been feeling better every day,” said Tanak.“We learned a very good lesson, and we know now that each time we have to drive a new section, we really need to focus more than ever before.

“Driving in Sweden is always very special, particularly when we get some frozen, icy conditions. The grip from the spiked tyres is extremely high and gives a great feeling.

“It will be important for us to get back some points and to improve step-by-step.

“It will be our first time on loose surface with Hyundai, but I hope we can deliver a good result.”

Questions were raised over whether Rally Sweden would run this year due to higher temperatures halting the formation of the usual heavy snow and snowbanks on the rally’s stages.

Tanak’s points’ leading teammate Thierry Neuville is hoping to continue his Monte Carlo winning form, but is favouring heavy snow before the event starts.

“An ideal Rally Sweden would have lots of snow, huge snowbanks, very icy roads, the perfect conditions for us to go fast with full confidence to get the most out of the car,” said Neuville, the 2018 Rally Sweden winner.

“When the road is properly frozen, the studs get good grip and you can go flat out.

“Obviously, if there will be less snow than previous years it could be quite tough to do the stages.

“Our tyres are very thin and very high, so they won’t work the same on gravel stages and it’s going to be really tricky.

“Without the snowbanks, the rally gets faster and faster, and less interesting, so we keep our fingers crossed for a lot of snow to arrive.”

Tanak and Neuville are joined by Craig Breen for Sweden, as he replaces Sebastien Loeb.

It has also been revealed Breen will contest this year's European Rally Championship in a Hyundai i20 R5 with Paul Nagle alongside.

Indian tyre manufacturer MRF have played a major role in the deal and Breen will use its tyres for the eight-round mixed-surface championship.

“We worked together last year placing emphasis on tyre development," said Breen of the move.

"It will be a great adventure to get back to some rallies I have done in the past along with some new events.

"It will be a great year with MRF Tyres, BRC Racing Team and Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing. I am looking forward to the Azores Rallye and getting the programme started.”

Next article
Toyota already testing 2021 WRC challenger

Previous article

Toyota already testing 2021 WRC challenger
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Ott Tanak
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Jack Benyon

WRC Next session

Rally Sweden

Rally Sweden

13 Feb - 16 Feb
Shakedown Starts in
2 days

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rookie Marquez surpassed Honda's expectations at Sepang

2
Formula 1

Mercedes unveils tweaked livery for its 2020 F1 car

1h
3
WRC

Tanak "learned a very good lesson" from Monte crash

30m
4
Supercars

Mostert closing in on sensational Holden Supercars switch

5
Supercars

Covers come off MSR 'Superlite' Supercar

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS15-16 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS15-16

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS13-14 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS13-14

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS11-12 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS11-12

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS9-10 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS9-10

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS5-8 01:06
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS5-8

Latest news

Tanak "learned a very good lesson" from Monte crash
WRC

Tanak "learned a very good lesson" from Monte crash

Toyota already testing 2021 WRC challenger
WRC

Toyota already testing 2021 WRC challenger

Rally Sweden to go ahead, cut by eight stages
WRC

Rally Sweden to go ahead, cut by eight stages

Rally Sweden under threat due to lack of snow
WRC

Rally Sweden under threat due to lack of snow

Loeb says Sweden drop-out decision was his
WRC

Loeb says Sweden drop-out decision was his

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.