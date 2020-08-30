Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Race in
05 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Race 2 in
11 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Ferrari Challenge / Race report

MacNeil and Millstein win an evening thriller at COTA

shares
comments
MacNeil and Millstein win an evening thriller at COTA
By:

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli completed its first day of competition at the Circuit of the Americas. Divided into two groups, nearly 40 competitors took to the track to compete in the opening races.

Ferrari Challenge at COTA
Ferrari Challenge at COTA
Ferrari Challenge at COTA
Ferrari Challenge at COTA
Ferrari Challenge at COTA
Ferrari Challenge at COTA
Ferrari action at COTA
Ferrari Challenge at COTA

Race 1 began under the setting sun, while race 2 was run well after the sun had completely set.  Drivers had only their headlights and nearly 40 light towers around the circuit to light the way ahead.  Of course the drivers had plenty of practice in the night with 8+ hours of night running over the previous three days, and they put on quite a show, running without need for a safety car interruption in either race.

Trofeo Pirelli

Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) had another dominant performance continuing his streak of race wins, fastest laps and pole positions with a fastest race lap of 2:12.136 and earning the win by 25 seconds at the checkered flag.  Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari) came home in second, leading an intense pack of racing that shuffled numerous times through the 30-minute contest.  Joseph Rubbo (Ferrari of Long Island) started in second, but as the race wore on it was clear that his tires were wearing away faster than this rivals, leaving him vulnerable.  With just a few laps to go, there was a tremendous scrap, and Chouest came out ahead in second while Rubbo was forced to settle for third.

Trofeo Pirelli AM

Jean-Claude Saada (Boardwalk Ferrari) took yet another win in the Trofeo Pirelli AM category, fighting throughout the race with his rivals in the Trofeo Pirelli category.  Yet his closest challenger in-class, Brent Holden (Ferrari of Newport Beach) was in the same scrap, never more than a few seconds behind.  Ultimately, though, Saada was able to maintain his position and Brent was forced to settle for second.  Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) made his return to the podium, his first after being promoted from the Coppa Shell category.

Coppa Shell

Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) continued his strong run of form, begun at Indianapolis, and took the win in the Coppa Shell category, beating out pole-sitter Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia).  The duo led the Coppa Shell category to their own green flag and were largely undisturbed by competitors for much of the 30-minute contest.  Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) came home in third and also claimed the Gentlemen’s cup.

Coppa Shell AM

Taking place under the setting Austin sunlight, the Coppa Shell AM category took the green flag just past 7:40 p.m. local time, with 21 cars, the largest class of the Ferrari Challenge weekend at Circuit of the Americas.  After qualifying on pole, Michael Watt (Ferrari of Atlanta) eased away and was largely unchallenged for the duration of the 30-minute race as the field crested turn 1.  Further back, however, excellent battles and competition were found up and down the field, but most notably with championship leader Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) who jumped the start and was assessed a 15 second time penalty.  That ended up irrelevant as he opened at 30-second gap on his competition, and thus his 2nd place on the road stood.  Chris Aitken (Ferrari of Houston) claimed third, beating Kirk Baerwaldt (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) by just under three seconds.  Lisa Clark claimed the Ladies Cup with a 14th place finish in the class.

What's coming up on Motorsport.tv this weekend

Previous article

What's coming up on Motorsport.tv this weekend
Load comments

About this article

Series Ferrari Challenge
Author Jeffrey Grossbard

Trending Today

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Townsville Supercars: Whincup cruises to Race 2 win
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Townsville Supercars: Whincup cruises to Race 2 win

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Natori withdraws from Super Formula opener
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Natori withdraws from Super Formula opener

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa takes lights-to-flag win
Super Formula Super Formula / Race report

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa takes lights-to-flag win

William Byron takes dramatic first Cup win at Daytona
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

William Byron takes dramatic first Cup win at Daytona

MotoGP releases 13-round revised 2020 schedule
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP releases 13-round revised 2020 schedule

Latest news

MacNeil and Millstein win an evening thriller at COTA
FeCh Ferrari Challenge / Race report

MacNeil and Millstein win an evening thriller at COTA

What's coming up on Motorsport.tv this weekend
SF Super Formula / Preview

What's coming up on Motorsport.tv this weekend

Ferrari Challenge North America heads to COTA
Video Inside
FeCh Ferrari Challenge / Preview

Ferrari Challenge North America heads to COTA

MacNeil and Millstein repeat wins at Indianapolis
FeCh Ferrari Challenge / Race report

MacNeil and Millstein repeat wins at Indianapolis

Trending

1
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

27m
2
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Whincup cruises to Race 2 win

3h
3
Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

4
Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

5
Super Formula

Natori withdraws from Super Formula opener

3h

Latest news

MacNeil and Millstein win an evening thriller at COTA
FeCh

MacNeil and Millstein win an evening thriller at COTA

What's coming up on Motorsport.tv this weekend
SF

What's coming up on Motorsport.tv this weekend

Ferrari Challenge North America heads to COTA
FeCh

Ferrari Challenge North America heads to COTA

MacNeil and Millstein repeat wins at Indianapolis
FeCh

MacNeil and Millstein repeat wins at Indianapolis

MacNeil and Millstein convert poles into wins at IMS
FeCh

MacNeil and Millstein convert poles into wins at IMS

Latest videos

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Mugello - Trofeo Pirelli - Race 1 highlights 01:17
Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Mugello - Trofeo Pirelli - Race 1 highlights

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Mugello - Trofeo Pirelli - Race 1 start 01:11
Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Mugello - Trofeo Pirelli - Race 1 start

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Mugello - Coppa Shell - Race 1 highlights 01:18
Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Mugello - Coppa Shell - Race 1 highlights

Ferrari Challenge North America: COTA - Teaser 01:01
Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari Challenge North America: COTA - Teaser

Ferrari Challenge North America: Lap of COTA 03:15
Ferrari Challenge

Ferrari Challenge North America: Lap of COTA

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.