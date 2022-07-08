Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F2 Austria: Vesti takes maiden pole ahead of Vips and Sargeant Next / F2 Austria: Armstrong seals lights-to-flag victory in sprint race
FIA F2 / Red Bull Ring News

Vips "completely accepts" Formula 2 statement on racial slur

Juri Vips has said a statement made by Formula 2 saying they would not have retained him in a race seat after he used a racial slur was "completely right".

Megan White
By:
Vips "completely accepts" Formula 2 statement on racial slur

The Estonian driver was dropped as Red Bull's test and reserve driver after he used a racial slur during an online gaming stream, but was kept on in F2 by the Hitech team.

The series expressed surprise after Hitech elected to retain Vips, stating that it was a "surprising" decision the championship wouldn't have taken had it been in charge of the team.

When asked by Motorsport.com if he had a response to that statement, Vips said: "I completely accept it.

"Listen, I did a huge mistake, I offended a lot of people, and they're completely right to say these things. I'm just very humbled and thankful to Hitech to give me a second chance.

"But now my main objective is obviously to continue with the season and give them good results, but mainly to become a better person and show everyone I've learned from this."

Vips was suspended by Red Bull after the incident last month while an investigation took place.

Ahead of last weekend's British Grand Prix, the team announced on Twitter that Vips's contract had been terminated, ending his association with the team after four years.

But they clarified on Thursday that though his contract as test and reserve driver was cancelled due to the comments he made, "he is retained by Red Bull as part of their Junior Driver programme".

Juri Vips, Hitech GP

Juri Vips, Hitech GP

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"We are supporting him as he transitions away from his role with Oracle Red Bull Racing," a statement said.

When asked why he was wearing Hitech overalls rather than the Red Bull sponsored ones he used to, he declined to comment.

Hitech boss Oliver Oakes said that while the outfit "debated" whether it should retain Vips in F2, it felt that it should offer the 21-year-old a chance to redeem himself.

"I have made the decision for Juri to keep his F2 seat with Hitech for the remainder of the season, a decision we have seriously debated. Allowing him to complete his season with Hitech is an opportunity for him to demonstrate, through his actions, the type of person he is," said Oakes.

"I have made it clear that I think the language used was totally unacceptable, but I choose to give him the chance to redeem himself."

shares
comments
F2 Austria: Vesti takes maiden pole ahead of Vips and Sargeant
Previous article

F2 Austria: Vesti takes maiden pole ahead of Vips and Sargeant
Next article

F2 Austria: Armstrong seals lights-to-flag victory in sprint race

F2 Austria: Armstrong seals lights-to-flag victory in sprint race
Megan White More from
Megan White
F2 Austria: Armstrong seals lights-to-flag victory in sprint race Red Bull Ring
FIA F2

F2 Austria: Armstrong seals lights-to-flag victory in sprint race

Broken gearbox screw cost Correa shot at maiden F3 win in Austria Red Bull Ring
FIA F3

Broken gearbox screw cost Correa shot at maiden F3 win in Austria

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime
FIA F2

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

Latest news

F2 Austria: Armstrong seals lights-to-flag victory in sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Austria: Armstrong seals lights-to-flag victory in sprint race

Vips "completely accepts" Formula 2 statement on racial slur
FIA F2 FIA F2

Vips "completely accepts" Formula 2 statement on racial slur

F2 Austria: Vesti takes maiden pole ahead of Vips and Sargeant
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Austria: Vesti takes maiden pole ahead of Vips and Sargeant

Merhi replaces Boschung at Campos for Austria F2 round
FIA F2 FIA F2

Merhi replaces Boschung at Campos for Austria F2 round

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.