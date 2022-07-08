Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Merhi replaces Boschung at Campos for Austria F2 round Next / Vips "completely accepts" Formula 2 statement on racial slur

FIA F2 / Red Bull Ring Qualifying report
FIA F2 / Red Bull Ring Qualifying report

F2 Austria: Vesti takes maiden pole ahead of Vips and Sargeant

Frederik Vesti secured his maiden FIA Formula 2 pole position in Austria, pipping Juri Vips and Logan Sargeant to the top spot. 

Megan White
By:
F2 Austria: Vesti takes maiden pole ahead of Vips and Sargeant

The ART driver was yet to set a time with 10 minutes remaining after having had several laps deleted for exceeding track limits, for which he was also shown the black and white flag. 

The Mercedes junior then set a 1m14.123s in the second set of runs to go quickest by 0.035s, taking his first series pole, having secured his first win in the Baku sprint race. 

Despite Jack Doohan’s early advantage and a strong fight from championship leader Felipe Drugovich, Vesti managed to hold onto the top spot, with Hitech’s Vips and Sargeant (Carlin) demoting the pair to fourth and fifth. 

Ayumu Iwasa was first to set a quick time for DAMS, with a 1m15.287s early in the session to lead the timesheet. 

Drugovich (MP Motorsport) knocked him off the top spot with a 1m15.022s, before he was toppled first by Sargeant, then by Doohan, who was almost 0.5s quicker. 

The Virtuosi Racing driver led for much of the session, with Sargeant running in second before his time was deleted, demoting him to seventh. 

Amaury Cordeel, returning from a race ban at Silverstone, shot up into second place for Van Amersfoort Racing as he ran while others pitted, setting a 1m14.457s to slot in behind Doohan. 

The times tumbled in the final few minutes, despite heavy traffic as drivers prepared for their final runs. 

Drugovich took the top spot before it was reclaimed by Doohan, who was then surpassed by Vesti’s best time. 

Doohan and Drugovich both had times deleted, with Vips sealing second and Sargeant, who took his first win at Silverstone, in third. 

Iwasa, who was last over the line, improved from sixth to fourth with his final lap, a 1m14.307s, while Drugovich and Doohan will start fifth and sixth after their late lap deletions. 

Cordeel settled for seventh after others improved, with Richard Verschoor, Theo Pourchaire and Marcus Armstrong, who will take pole for Saturday’s reverse-grid sprint race, rounding off the top 10. 

F2 Austria - Qualifying results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Denmark Frederik Vesti
France ART Grand Prix 1'14.123
2 Estonia Jüri Vips
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'14.158 0.035
3 United States Logan Sargeant
United Kingdom Carlin 1'14.288 0.165
4 Japan Ayumu Iwasa
France DAMS 1'14.307 0.184
5 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'14.315 0.192
6 Australia Jack Doohan
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'14.318 0.195
7 Belgium Amaury Cordeel
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'14.457 0.334
8 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
Italy Trident 1'14.568 0.445
9 France Theo Pourchaire
France ART Grand Prix 1'14.616 0.493
10 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
United Kingdom HitechGP 1'14.670 0.547
11 India Jehan Daruvala
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'14.702 0.579
12 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'14.740 0.617
13 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi
Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'14.765 0.642
14 New Zealand Liam Lawson
United Kingdom Carlin 1'14.792 0.669
15 Norway Dennis Hauger
Italy Prema Powerteam 1'14.794 0.671
16 Australia Calan Williams
Italy Trident 1'14.836 0.713
17 Israel Roy Nissany
France DAMS 1'14.895 0.772
18 Japan Marino Sato
United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'14.936 0.813
19 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'15.005 0.882
20 France Clement Novalak
Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'15.123 1.000
21 Spain Roberto Merhi
Spain Campos Racing 1'15.200 1.077
22 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Spain Campos Racing 1'15.656 1.533
Megan White
