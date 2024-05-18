F3 Imola: Goethe reinstated as sprint race winner after penalty rescinded
Noel Leon secured his first Formula 3 victory in dramatic circumstances at Imola in a sprint race that saw four safety car interventions.
Goethe had been given a five-second penalty for not staying above the minimum time during the safety car period, but upon review, the stewards revoked the penalty as it didn't reflect changes to the 2024 sporting regulations made at the start of the season.
The German has been handed back his win, having passed Leon on the final lap at a virtual safety car restart.
Leon had negotiated the various interruptions in a stop-start race, but with Goethe's penalty overturned, it was a double disaster for the Mexican as he was given a post-race five-second penalty for weaving behind the safety car.
That, plus Tim Tramnitz's own penalty being rescinded for the same reason as Goethe's, means the MP Motorsport driver moves up to second and Loen drops to third.
Luke Browning, Hitech Grand Prix
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
|20
|18
|
34'20.094
|10
|2
|
O. Goethe Campos Racing
|10
|18
|
+4.660
34'24.754
|4.660
|9
|1
|3
|
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
|7
|18
|
+6.817
34'26.911
|2.157
|8
|4
|
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|1
|18
|
+7.926
34'28.020
|1.109
|7
|5
|
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
|8
|18
|
+8.471
34'28.565
|0.545
|6
|6
|
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
|2
|18
|
+9.064
34'29.158
|0.593
|5
|7
|
L. Van ART Grand Prix
|24
|18
|
+9.455
34'29.549
|0.391
|4
|8
|
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
|3
|18
|
+9.928
34'30.022
|0.473
|3
|9
|
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
|27
|18
|
+10.489
34'30.583
|0.561
|2
|10
|
S. Ramos Trident
|6
|18
|
+10.846
34'30.940
|0.357
|1
