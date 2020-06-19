Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
-
08 Aug
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
-
12 Aug
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
-
13 Aug
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Audi names Rast as Abt's Formula E replacement

shares
comments
Audi names Rast as Abt's Formula E replacement
By:
Jun 19, 2020, 7:01 AM

Two-time DTM champion Rene Rast will replace Daniel Abt at Audi for the six remaining races of the 2019-20 Formula E season at the Tempelhof Airport in Berlin.

The series revealed a six-race programme, which will comprise of three double-header events on three different track layouts at the airfield and is set to take place over nine days.

Abt, who won the 2018 Mexico and Berlin E-Prix, was effectively sacked by Audi after he had a sim racer take his place in the FE Race at Home Challenge Esports competition.

The manufacturer has now announced that 33-year-old Rast will contest the August 5-6, 8-9, 12-13 races - which will be held behind closed doors.

Rast said: “I’ve been following Formula E very closely for a long time and am now looking forward to this new challenge.

“The demands on the drivers in Formula E are high: in addition to pure speed, it’s also a question of efficiency, battery management and the perfect strategy - and all of this on tight city circuits, where things are usually quite turbulent.

“But, with the testing at the beginning of July and my experience in the simulator, I’ll will try to be as well prepared as possible when I arrive in Berlin.

“And with six races in nine days, I’ll have plenty of opportunity to learn quickly.”

Rast expressed his interest in the vacant seat earlier this month, but could not confirm plans to race until the revised FE calendar was released to ensure there were no clashes with DTM.

He is set to test the current Audi e-tron FE06 car with teammate Lucas di Grassi at the Lausitzring in early July.

Rast entered the 2016 Berlin E-Prix, held on the city streets, for Team Aguri and qualified 13th before retiring from the race after a collision with Bruno Senna - his first single-seater race since competing in German Formula BMW in 2004.

Dieter Gass, head of Audi Motorsport, added: “As a two-time DTM champion and long-time Audi driver, Rene was naturally on the shortlist from the very beginning.

“In the past, he has often proved how fast he is in a new series without having to get used to it.

“It’s nice that there are no overlaps between DTM and Formula E so that Rene can compete in both series for us.

“With six final races in Berlin, our team still has everything to play for in the championship.”

Although Rast has not yet been confirmed beyond the Berlin races, he will available for the full-time race seat in 2021 following the announcement that Audi will quit the DTM.

Mahindra is yet to announce who will partner Jerome d’Ambrosio for the six races after Pascal Wehrlein revealed in a social media post he had left the team with immediate effect.

The ex-Manor and Sauber Formula 1 driver is expected to sign for Porsche and replace Neel Jani alongside Andre Lotterer.

Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06

Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Next article
Berlin finale could lead to more retirements

Previous article

Berlin finale could lead to more retirements
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers René Rast
Teams Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why McLaren has joined Williams in hunt for new owners

2
Formula 1

Marko opens up on Hamilton's fake quotes reaction

3
Supercars

The Bend slams Supercars after calendar snub

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo completes Renault F1 test in Austria

5
Supercars

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

Latest videos

The Second Formula E Battery You Probably Didn't Know About 02:35
Formula E

The Second Formula E Battery You Probably Didn't Know About

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag 24:32
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag

#ThinkingForward with Jean-Eric Vergne 27:14
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Jean-Eric Vergne

How Does a Racing Driver Cope In Lockdown? 24:58
Formula E

How Does a Racing Driver Cope In Lockdown?

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights 01:37
Formula E

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights

Latest news

Audi names Rast as Abt's Formula E replacement
Formula E

Audi names Rast as Abt's Formula E replacement

Berlin finale could lead to more retirements
Formula E

Berlin finale could lead to more retirements

Formula E to hold six Berlin races in August
Formula E

Formula E to hold six Berlin races in August

New series: Under the skin of Mahindra’s electric power
Formula E

New series: Under the skin of Mahindra’s electric power

Di Grassi: Ousted Abt deserves another chance in Formula E
Formula E

Di Grassi: Ousted Abt deserves another chance in Formula E

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.