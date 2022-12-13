Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Turvey takes reserve, sporting advisor role at DS Penske FE squad Next / Maserati MSG’s Gunther heads opening day of Formula E testing
Formula E / Seoul ePrix II News

Beckmann joins Porsche Formula E team as test and reserve driver

David Beckmann has joined Porsche's Formula E Team as its test and reserve driver.

Megan White
By:
Beckmann joins Porsche Formula E team as test and reserve driver

The German driver will undertake the role alongside his test and reserve duties for Avalanche Andretti, which will tackle season 9 as a Porsche customer team.

Beckmann, who replaces Neel Jani at Porsche, drove his first test laps in the enhanced Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 in Spain in October.

The 22-year-old said: "Joining Porsche as Formula E enters a new era is an exciting challenge.

"It was a fantastic experience to drive the new Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 on the racetrack.

"I'm looking forward to the new season and will work hard to contribute to the team's success."

Beckmann also competed in Formula 2 in 2022, driving at Imola for Charouz in place of Cem Bolukbasi, who was injured.

He then took over Jake Hughes' seat at Van Amersfoort Racing for the second half of the season, up until Monza.

Hughes stepped back from F2 to focus on Formula E and has since joined McLaren for the 2022-23 season alongside Rene Rast.

Florian Modlinger, Director of Factory Motorsport, Formula E, said: "We're delighted that David will be joining our TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team as a test and reserve driver.

David Beckmann, Reserve driver Andretti Motorsport

David Beckmann, Reserve driver Andretti Motorsport

Photo by: Andreas Beil

"He has spent a considerable part of his young career in single-seaters and has also gained Formula E experience with Avalanche Andretti. We're excited to benefit from his input and expertise."

Beckmann previously drove in F2 in 2021 but was forced to leave Charouz due to financial issues.

He returned to sub in for Matteo Nannini at Campos before being replaced by Olli Caldwell.

Simona De Silvestro will also continue as a Porsche test and reserve driver, having been with the team since 2019.

She previously raced in Formula E for Andretti in the 2015-16 season, with a best finish of ninth.

De Silvestro was named Rookie of the Year at the Indy 500 in 2010, where she finished 14th.

In 2014, she was part of Sauber's Formula 1 squad, completing two F1 tests in a bid to secure a superlicence, before being dropped later that season.

shares
comments
Turvey takes reserve, sporting advisor role at DS Penske FE squad
Previous article

Turvey takes reserve, sporting advisor role at DS Penske FE squad
Next article

Maserati MSG’s Gunther heads opening day of Formula E testing

Maserati MSG’s Gunther heads opening day of Formula E testing
Megan White More from
Megan White
Drugovich 'surprised by dominance' in F2 title campaign
FIA F2

Drugovich 'surprised by dominance' in F2 title campaign

Crutchlow: 21-round MotoGP calendar "too much" for teams
MotoGP

Crutchlow: 21-round MotoGP calendar "too much" for teams

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss Abu Dhabi Prime
FIA F2

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Latest news

Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ford linked to F1 return with Red Bull

American manufacturer Ford has emerged as a surprise candidate for a Formula 1 return in 2026, after being linked to Red Bull’s engine plans.

Why the DTM-instigated upheaval in German motorsport is a big deal
DTM DTM

Why the DTM-instigated upheaval in German motorsport is a big deal

The DTM will be under new management next year, which will result in a number of important changes to the fabric of German motorsport. Team bosses weigh in on what that means for the series directly and the knock-on effects elsewhere

Aston Martin F1 reveals real reason behind unique scrubbed tyre tactics
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin F1 reveals real reason behind unique scrubbed tyre tactics

Aston Martin has revealed that its unique scrubbed tyre tactics in Formula 1 this year were prompted more by improving its pitstops than trying to be clever in curing compounds.

Spanish GP chiefs plan to homologate F1 grade non-chicane layout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP chiefs plan to homologate F1 grade non-chicane layout

Formula 1 and other racing categories will have the option of using the non-chicane version of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from next year, with track chiefs planning to get it homologated.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Prime

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Motorsport.com the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Prime

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Prime

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Prime

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Prime

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks.

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon Prime

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

It might not look like the most glittering of Formula E campaigns, but Dragon Penske’s youngster has caught the eye of those who count despite his future remaining unclear. Regardless of the distortion, Sergio Sette Camara has a clear vision of what he’s focused on and how to get there.

Formula E
Aug 4, 2022
How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London Prime

How Formula E's title contenders were upstaged in London

The penultimate stop on Formula E's world tour took in London's ExCeL, where the championship contenders were upstaged by two first-time winners in 2022. Andretti’s Jake Dennis kept the home fires burning in the first race as Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi claimed the second, but two consistent finishes mean its advantage Stoffel Vandoorne heading to the Seoul finale.

Formula E
Aug 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.