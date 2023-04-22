Subscribe
Formula E / Berlin ePrix Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: Gunther tops FP2 from Cassidy and Vergne

Maserati MSG Formula E driver Maximilian Gunther posted the fastest time in FP2 ahead of the Berlin E-Prix double-header at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit. 

Stefan Mackley
By:
The German topped the morning session from the midway point before improving on his personal best at the very end, eventually posting a 1m05.301s which left him more than two tenths clear of Nick Cassidy. 

A red flag was deployed shortly after the opening five minutes when Oliver Rowland went off at Turn 1, the Mahindra driver making light contact with the barrier but unable to get underway again due to a technical issue. 

Once the session resumed after more than a five-minute delay, Sebastien Buemi moved to the top of the times with a 1m06.311s, the Envision Racing driver one-tenth faster than Jake Dennis. 

The Andretti Autosport driver went ahead of Buemi with his next effort – a 1m06.109s – but was dropped back to second moments later as Buemi responded with a 1m05.686s. 

It left him more than two tenths clear of Jean-Eric Vergne, as the DS Penske driver moved into second with the Jaguar machines of Sam Bird and Mitch Evans occupying third and fourth. 

A time of 1m05.600s by Vergne sent him to the top of the times shortly before the halfway point of the session, which was extended by seven minutes following the red flag delay to retrieve Rowland’s stranded car. 

Gunther’s 1m05.444s was good enough to put him fastest with 15 minutes remaining as Stoffel Vandoorne moved into third, less than two tenths off the Maserati MSG driver’s best.

The top of the order remained unchanged until the final minutes as Antonio Felix Da Costa moved into third, splitting the DS Penske drivers with a 1m05.616s, but at the chequered flag Cassidy moved into second with a 1m05.556s, to jump ahead of Vergne, da Costa and Vandoorne. 

Despite being fastest Gunther lowered his time further with his last effort to move 0.255s clear at the top of the times. 

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Vandoorne had earlier topped FP1 on Friday evening, posting a 1m05.803s on his final lap to put himself 0.085s ahead of Dennis. 

The Andretti Autosport driver had occupied the top spot for the final third of the 30-minute session with a 1m05.888s before being shuffled back to second by Vandoorne’s late effort. 

Maserati MSG enjoyed a strong session, Gunther finishing third and Mortara fifth – the latter having his front wing replaced after damaging it against the barrier on the exit of Turn 4 early in the session. 

Vergne was sandwiched between the pair in fourth, less than two tenths behind his DS Penske team-mate at the top of the times, as the Jaguars of Bird and Evans completed the top seven. 

Da Costa occupied eighth while Porsche team-mate and championship leader Wehrlein was down in 17th, seven tenths off the pace.

FP2 results to follow


FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
United States DS Penske 1'05.803
2 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 1'05.888 0.085
3 7 Germany Maximilian Gunther
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'05.891 0.088
4 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne
United States DS Penske 1'05.955 0.152
5 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Maserati Racing 1'05.988 0.185
6 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.014 0.211
7 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.025 0.222
8 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.063 0.260
9 36 Germany Andre Lotterer
United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.101 0.298
10 58 Germany René Rast
United Kingdom McLaren 1'06.115 0.312
11 16 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'06.135 0.332
12 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'06.247 0.444
13 3 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'06.307 0.504
14 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.421 0.618
15 5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
United Kingdom McLaren 1'06.471 0.668
16 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany Team Abt 1'06.494 0.691
17 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 1'06.524 0.721
18 23 France Sacha Fenestraz
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'06.572 0.769
19 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Germany Team Abt 1'06.589 0.786
20 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'06.744 0.941
21 8 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
India Mahindra Racing 1'06.889 1.086
22 17 France Norman Nato
Japan Nissan e.dams 1'07.158 1.355
View full results
Formula E teams could go down "rabbit hole" with tyres in Berlin

Berlin E-Prix: Buemi grabs pole with new Formula E record
